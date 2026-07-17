Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi and NDPP Andy Mothibi called an urgent meeting with IDAC's head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, in Pretoria on 17 July 2026

The intervention came after witness testimony at the Madlanga Commission raised serious questions about the conduct of IDAC officials

Kubayi and Mothibi said practical steps to rebuild public trust in IDAC would be communicated in due course

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Mmamoloko Kubayi is concerned about the state of IDAC. Image: @DOJCD_ZA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA — Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi held an urgent meeting with Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson, who is under fire, in Pretoria on 17 July 2026.

The meeting was confirmed through a media advisory and follows proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, during which senior IDAC investigator Colonel Brian Padayachee was subjected to intense questioning. Commissioners probed an IDAC investigation into the appointment of Crime Intelligence Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, with some suggesting the matter was a human resources issue rather than a criminal one.

Kubayi and Mothibi address IDAC conduct

In a joint statement, Kubayi and Mothibi said the meeting was convened to address credibility concerns that have damaged public trust in the anti-corruption unit. The two officials emphasised that IDAC and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must carry out their mandates "with credibility and without fear, favour, or prejudice."

Both insisted their intervention would not interfere with the Madlanga Commission's ongoing processes, which they said they respect. They added that concrete steps arising from the urgent meeting would be shared with the public in due course, urging South Africans to continue backing the anti-corruption body. "No single individual is bigger than the organisation they serve," their statement read.

Read the statement on X here:

South Africans on social media responded sharply to the announcement.

@Keit_Mangope wrote:

"@mmkubayi we won't support an institution with obvious intentions to destroy the lives of good & hard-working police while protecting corrupt cops who want to capture our security cluster. IDAC's mandate is to fight corruption, but it's doing the opposite."

@MediaZaban865 said:

"The only update or briefing we deserve is one that outlines the concrete steps taken so far to remove Andrea Johnson and her 'Yes Ma'am' crowd from our institution, especially considering that we raised the alarm through the proper channels since LAST year already."

@Moetapelepele cautioned:

"@mmkubayi the timing of this media release is unfortunate. It will be seen as if you are interfering with the 'independent' work of NDPP. You should have allowed Mothibi to release the statement alone whereby you are doing an oversight."

@nkosi_jabu1956 wrote:

"Disband this thing and give PKTT unit power to investigate political killings and corruption cause they are linked most of the time."

@Rudzman4 suggested:

"We only need two law enforcement agencies: SAPS works with NPA. IPID+HAWKS+IDAC (as an anti-corruption unit)+SIU (under a different name but maintaining the same mandate)."

DA MP calls for Scorpions 2.0

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's call for Advocate Andrea Johnson's suspension as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption and the return of the Scorpions amid serious allegations regarding her conduct. The party's demand follows her failure to testify before the Madlanga Commission, raising critical questions about her integrity and ability to lead an agency tasked with combating corruption.

Source: Briefly News