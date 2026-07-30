A Toyota Hilux carrying learners overturned in Dididi Village, Vhembe District, leaving 25 children injured

MEC Violet Mathye announced immediate enforcement operations targeting illegal scholar transport across Limpopo

Authorities confirmed that 12 learners and the driver sustained critical injuries and remain under medical care

A child died in a Limpopo accident. Image: @LimChronicles

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO — A fatal crash involving a bakkie transporting school learners in Dididi Village, Vhembe District, has prompted the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety to launch an immediate enforcement crackdown on illegal scholar transport across the province.

According to Limpopo Chronicles, MEC Violet Mathye confirmed that a Toyota Hilux light delivery vehicle overturned on Thursday, claiming the life of a 15-year-old learner and injuring 25 others. Twelve of the injured learners, along with the vehicle's driver, sustained critical injuries and remain under medical care. A further 13 learners were treated at the scene for slight injuries.

Mathye condemns use of bakkies to transport children

Mathye was unequivocal in her condemnation of the practice, stating that a bakkie is a goods vehicle not designed to carry passengers, and that placing children in such vehicles amounts to gambling with their lives. She outlined that the National Road Traffic Act of 1996 and the National Land Transport Act of 2009 require learners to be transported exclusively in approved, registered buses or minibuses equipped with valid operating licences, roadworthy certificates, proper seating, and drivers holding valid Professional Driving Permits. Law enforcement authorities have been directed to impound vehicles found operating illegally and to prosecute non-compliant operators without delay.

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Multi-department operations to begin immediately

The Department of Transport will conduct intensified operations in partnership with the Department of Education, the South African Police Service, and Municipal Traffic Authorities to root out unauthorised scholar transport. Mathye called on parents, School Governing Bodies, and communities throughout Limpopo to refuse bakkie transport for children.

She added that the government is actively expanding its network of safe, contracted scholar transport services. Mathye extended her condolences to the family of the deceased learner and wished all injured children a full recovery. Gauteng also clamped down on unsafe scholar transport after a series of crashes in January. This included an accident in Vanderbijlpark, where over 12 children died.

View a tweet about the accident on X:

KZN officers find 36 children in a taxi

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a disturbing incident in KwaZulu-Natal, where traffic officers discovered 36 children packed into a scholar transport taxi designed for 15. This shocking event has reignited public outrage and concern over the safety of scholar transportation, especially in light of recent tragic accidents involving school children.

Source: Briefly News