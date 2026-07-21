Traffic officers in Parkie Ryne, KwaZulu-Natal, pulled over a scholar transport taxi and made a shocking discovery

The 16-seater vehicle, legally permitted to carry 15 passengers, had 36 children packed inside

South Africans reacted with fury online, citing recent deadly scholar transport accidents across the country

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KZN Traffic officers pulled out 36 children out of a scholar taxi. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL - Traffic officers in Parkie Ryne, KwaZulu-Natal, got far more than they bargained for when they pulled over a scholar transport taxi on 21 July 2026. What began as a routine stop turned into a jaw-dropping count as children climbed out of the vehicle one by one.

The taxi was a 16-seater legally allowed to carry 15 passengers. By the time the last child stepped off, officers had counted 36 children — more than double the vehicle's legal capacity.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared the news on X, and it spread rapidly as South Africans reacted with disbelief and outrage.

Scholar transport safety under the spotlight

The incident has reignited public anger over scholar transport safety in South Africa. Several high-profile accidents involving school children in transit grabbed national attention in 2025, making many parents and road safety advocates deeply uneasy about scenes like this one.

The image of dozens of young children being unloaded from a single overloaded taxi struck a nerve, particularly given how recently similar vehicles have been involved in fatal crashes.

View video here:

Mzansi reacts with anger

South Africans flooded the comments with frustration and calls for accountability:

@Samkelo Kwenza said:

"And yet they always are concerned with money these people, lock him up."

@Nonkanyiso Bhengu wrote:

"That's above twice the allowed number. Parents are also complacent though."

@Bullet Nicholl commented:

"Only in Africa."

@Adrian Krause posted:

"First day back at school and taxis endanger the youth of South Africa. Arrest driver. Arrest owner."

@Alida Venter added:

"Before the seating law is not changed this will not stop."

3 article about scholar transport accidents

Briefly News reported that eight learners were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in was struck by a bakkie during peak traffic.

reported that eight learners were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in was struck by a bakkie during peak traffic. A minibus transporting schoolchildren crashed into a Mercedes-Benz on the N4 in Tshwane on Monday morning, 16 February 2026, after the driver allegedly tried to evade traffic officials.

A scholar transport trip ended in disaster on Tuesday morning, 26 May 2026, after a white Toyota Hiace carrying schoolchildren veered off Buffelsdraai Road and crashed into a house.

Source: Briefly News