A minibus carrying 17 schoolchildren crashed after evading traffic officials on the N4 in Tshwane

The Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC called for stricter enforcement against illegal scholar transport operators

Emergency services transported the injured pupils to the hospital with varying severities of injuries

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A minibus transporting schoolchildren crashed into a Mercedes-Benz on the N4 in Tshwane. Image: musamathebulaa/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - A minibus transporting schoolchildren crashed into a Mercedes-Benz on the N4 in Tshwane on Monday morning, 16 February 2026, after the driver allegedly tried to evade traffic officials.

17 pupils injured in crash

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said 17 pupils were inside the 9-seater Toyota Condor when the collision occurred at about 7 am on the eastbound carriageway near Atteridgeville.

According to Diale-Tlabela, the driver allegedly diverted onto an old dirt road in an attempt to avoid law enforcement before re-entering the highway, where the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz. Authorities further alleged that the driver did not have a valid driver's licence. Emergency services transported the children to the hospital with various injuries

Diale-Tlabela called for intensified law enforcement operations to remove illegal and unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles from the roads. She said scholar transport operators carry a serious responsibility to protect learners and warned that authorities would not tolerate lawlessness on Gauteng's roads.

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said 17 pupils were inside the 9-seater Toyota Condor. Image: GPDRT_/X

Source: Twitter

Other scholar transport accidents in SA

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in Reservoir Hills, west of Durban, after a bus carrying passengers, including schoolchildren, overturned, leaving up to 20 people injured. Emergency medical services closed the entire roadway to allow for treatment and transportation of the injured to the hospital. Private ambulance crews are managing the scene, with recovery operations expected to follow once all patients have been cleared.

Another scholar transport incident was reported in Gauteng after a minibus carrying schoolchildren caught fire on Wednesday morning, 21 January 2026. The fire broke out in Lenasia South while the vehicle was travelling to school. Footage circulating on social media showed a white Mercedes minibus in flames as residents in the area moved in to assist. Community members were seen removing school bags from the vehicle and attempting to put out the fire.

A tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal has left several school children dead, according to initial reports. The accident, which occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck, occurred on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026. As more information came to light and rescue operations continued, the death toll from the accident increased.

Nine children were injured on Monday afternoon, 19 January 2026, near Sarnia School in Pinetown, sparking an urgent emergency response. ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that a single scholar transport seemingly lost control and collided with a tree. The children were stabilised on site before being transported to various hospitals for further medical care.

