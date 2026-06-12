After dating rumours, influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Tolu Arokodare unfollowed each other on Instagram

Speculations peaked during the Monaco Grand Prix when they were seen together on a luxury yacht, further fueled by a controversy over Hermès Birkin bags, worth about R1 million

Tolu's ex-girlfriend, Pam Mlunjwana, publicly accused Mihlali of faking her lavish lifestyle and romance for clout

Mihlali Ndamase (L), Tolu Arokodare (C) and Pam Mlunjwana (R) Images: @mihlali_n, @toluwasearokodare and @pammacb

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Mihlali Ndamase and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare have officially unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Following a wave of explosive online allegations from the footballer’s ex-girlfriend, both stars, along with Mihlali's mother, have hit the unfollow button.

This is a breakdown of how the highly publicised social media drama unfolded.

The spark: Dubai and denials (2025)

The initial whispers of romance between Mihlali and Tolu began during a 2025 getaway to Dubai. Fans went into overdrive when Mihlali shared a post referring to the athlete as "my love." However, Tolu swiftly shut down the speculation, taking to Instagram to clarify his relationship status:

"Y’all are killing me with these posts. I’m single. Please stop abeg. These posts about me are false."

That firm denial seemed to put the rumours to rest, until a trip to Europe.

The catalyst: Yachts and the Monaco Grand Prix (2026)

Fast forward to early June 2026, and the rumour mill roared back to life during the Monaco Grand Prix. Footage surfaced showing the pair aboard the same luxury yacht.

29-year-old Mihlali documented the lavish trip on her Instagram, showcasing high-end fashion and two Hermès Birkin bags (with an estimated combined value of anywhere from R495,000 to nearly R1 million), which she claimed to have purchased in Dubai in 2025.

Mihlali Ndamase and her Hermès Birkin handbag on a yacht in Monaco. Photos: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Despite the internet dubbing them an item and the luxury content fueling the fire, 25-year-old Tolu denied any romantic involvement again.

The drama: Pam Mlunjwana steps in

The situation escalated dramatically on 9 June 2026, when Tolu’s former girlfriend, Dubai-based Zimbabwean influencer Pam Mlunjwana, took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation head-on. She accused the South African star of using the footballer for clout and dragging her name into a false narrative.

Over a period of time, Pam made several accusations, including:

Fabricated lifestyles: Pam alleged that Mihlali staged the 2025 Dubai romance and either bought replica Birkin bags or completely fabricated the gifting story for social media engagement. This is a particularly heavy accusation considering genuine Birkins in those styles easily command between R245,000 and R495,000 each on the secondary luxury market.

Pam alleged that Mihlali staged the 2025 Dubai romance and either bought replica Birkin bags or completely fabricated the gifting story for social media engagement. This is a particularly heavy accusation considering genuine Birkins in those styles easily command between and on the secondary luxury market. Financial motives: Tolu’s ex claimed Mihlali uses romantic rumours with high-profile men to boost her public image and bank account. Pam added that she was historically much more generous to Tolu during their own relationship.

Tolu’s ex claimed Mihlali uses romantic rumours with high-profile men to boost her public image and bank account. Pam added that she was historically much more generous to Tolu during their own relationship. The ex-files: Pam shared a screenshot that allegedly showed Mihlali’s former partner, businessman Leeroy Sidambe, messaging her privately.

Pam shared a screenshot that allegedly showed Mihlali’s former partner, businessman Leeroy Sidambe, messaging her privately. Setting boundaries: Pam expressed exhaustion over being dragged into "girl vs. girl" gossip. She stated she wants her family's name, which also does business in Dubai, tied to their professional endeavours and not to a messy love triangle.

In addition to the above, Pam Mlunjwana has also been bragging about her Birkin bags online. Among her collection is an alleged rare blue Hermès Birkin bag draped in designer jewellery.

Pam Mlunjwana showing off her rare blue Hermès Birkin bag that is bedazzled in designer jewelry. Photos: @pammacb

Source: Instagram

When you combine the premium resale value of the blue Birkin with the multiple silver designer chains used to accessorise it, you are looking at a total carried value easily ranging from R450,000 to over R700,000.

The Premier League star Tolu Arokodare (25) seems entirely disinterested in the online circus. And the Forbes 30 Under 30 influencer Mihlali Ndamase (29) sticks to her established brand strategy: Stay silent, unfollow, slay in fashion and beauty, and remain seemingly unbothered.

A look at Mihlali's dating history

Still on Mihlali's messy love life, Briefly News previously reported that apart from Leeroy Sidambe, Mihlali has kept her romantic life under wraps, with South Africans often speculating about who she is dating.

That all changed on Monday, 8 December 2025, when Musa Khawula shared part one of Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged hit list, which comprises 11 men. According to Musa Khawula, Mihlali has allegedly dated five South African men, four Zimbabweans and two Nigerians.

Source: Briefly News