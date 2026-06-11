Mbuyiseni Ndlozi faced backlash after supporting his wife, Mmabatho Montsho's new initiative

The post came as South Africans wait for him to address the leaked WhatsApp chats between EFF leader Julius Malema and Major-General Feroz Khan

Social media reacted with mixed views on Ndlozi's backing of his wife's initiative, with some giving him a new nickname

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi earned a new nickname after he backed his wife Mmabatho Montsho's initiative. Image: mbuyisenindlozi, montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

It seems South Africans are not letting African Renaissance Podcast host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi off the hook any time soon. Ndlozi was mercilessly roasted after he supported his wife, Mmabatho Montsho’s new initiative online.

Ndlozi has been the topic of discussion after he was implicated in leaked WhatsApp chats between EFF leader Julius Malema and police crime intelligence operation support boss Major-General Feroz Khan. The questions Ndlozi co-wrote with Khan were designed to target former police minister Bheki Cele over his alleged relationship with convicted drug lord Timmy Marimuthu. According to the leaked messages, Khan first drafted the questions before they were sent to Cele by former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in June 2021.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi backs wife's campaign

On Thursday, 11 June 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared a link to an article about his wife, Mmabatho Montsho’s campaign for menstrual leave in her new documentary, Marxism & Period Pains. The documentary will be shown at the ongoing Encounters Documentary Festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi backs wife's initiative

The post sparked a flurry of comments, with some mocking Ndlozi by giving him a nickname based on his alleged spelling mistake as highlighted in the leaked WhatsApp chats between Malema and Khan. While some argued Montsho’s campaign for menstrual leave was unimplementable, others approved it.

Here are some of the comments:

@LeratoPillayZA said:

“Imagine a production company having to stop filming because one actor is on menstrual leave. When she stops, others start and so on. We end up not having a story because of menstrual leaves. Kahleni Mr Drag.”

@u_bhayi remarked:

“That’s a stupid idea, I work for a company where the majority are women, imagine every week 2 - 4 are on leave, how is the company going to function? Imagine nurses and teachers' absenteeism. Mr Drag, it seems there’s a problem in your thinking.”

@Royalswazir applauded:

“Oh man, this is wonderful, from someone who used to battle with period pains, vomit and faint... I would advocate for this any day. 👌👌👌 Till today, although better now, all girls deserve a day or two to deal with period pains.”

@TumiMashabela suggested:

“Campaign for free sanitary pads to be accessible to every young girl and women like they do with condoms. This isn't a solution, and there's a reason why there's sick leave.”

@kingmoss0 fumed:

“The black middle class loves picking stupid battles to feel like heroes who care about your health. Menstrual leave? But, tell them our people queue from 9 am to 4 pm at clinics because of illegal immigrants. Suddenly, it's a lecture about Ubuntu and African unity. Spare us.”

Mzansi weighed in after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi supported his wife's new campaign. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s post amid leaked WhatsApp chats raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi broke his silence amid the explosive leaked WhatsApp chats involving EFF president Julius Malema.

Social media users reacted fiercely to Ndlozi’s Instagram post amid the controversy, with some likening his behaviour to that of another embattled politician.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News