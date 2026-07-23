Katlego Danke paid a heartfelt tribute to her late Generations co-star Seputla Sebogodi at a memorial held at the Pretoria State Theatre

The veteran actor passed away on 15 July 2026 at 63 from diabetes complications, as confirmed by his family

The actress shared personal stories about their close friendship, including how Sebogodi fiercely protected and believed in her career

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Katlego Danke paid tribute to Seputla Sebogodi. Image: katlego_danke, @seputla_sebogodi

Source: Instagram

South African actress Katlego Danke has paid tribute to her late on-screen husband, Seputla Sebogofi, at his memorial service at the Pretoria State Theatre. Danke, who got called out for sharing deeply personal memories of a friendship that clearly ran far deeper than just colleagues on set.

In a video by Newzroom Afrika, Danke took to the very stage where she and Sebogodi had once celebrated together. She opened by recalling that the last time she stood in that theatre, it was alongside Sebogodi for the South African Film and Television Awards, where both received their first SAFTA awards on the same night.

"It's quite a weird memory walking in here again to be reminded of that, to say goodbye to him on the very same stage that we had our first together," she said.

She described Sebogodi as someone who protected her fiercely, sharing a story about how he visited her in the hospital after she was robbed and quietly offered to handle matters in his own way. "He says, Charlie, I know you because you know I'm going to get them. I'll just give them a good beat down," she recalled, drawing knowing laughter from the audience.

Their nickname for each other, "Charlie," came from his insistence on opening doors for her despite her tomboyish independence. She also revealed that during a radio interview on 702, Sebogodi called in simply to remind her of the career goals she had set for herself. "Nobody believed in me the way Seputla Sebogodi did," she said.

Katlego Danke showed love to Seputla Sebogodi. Image: katlegodanke

Source: Getty Images

The tribute arrived after Danke faced public criticism for not acknowledging Sebogodi's passing on her Instagram page.

@kgchristopher wrote: "Always gives the most beautiful and touching tributes to colleagues. Aaaaww Katlego 🤎❤️"

@Diamond_Blackie said: "What a beautiful soul Katlego Danke is. What a touching tribute. Abuti Seputla was pure talent and shared the best of his talent with us. Worthy tribute."

@ChumaSamk91253 added: "Even though she played the villain in most series, my love for this humble, simple, gorgeous woman knows no bounds. I love her."

@Sabelo_Ngubane reflected: "'Dinny' those days mara. When Generations was still Generations, when eight pm was still having value and everyone glued to the TV 😭, when everyone was still alive. RIP Seputla 'Kenneth Mashaba' Sebogodi 🕊️"

@MasasaneJ commented: "Shouldn't these be separated? 'mo botsana'"

Sello Maake kaNcube mourns Seputla Sebogodi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube penned an emotional farewell to Seputla Sebogodi after his passing.

The veteran actor said his last public post about Sebogodi unknowingly became a final goodbye.

Source: Briefly News