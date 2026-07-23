Katlego Danke Called Out for Allegedly Not Mourning On-Screen Husband Seputla Sebogodi’s Death
- An X user pointed out that Katlego Danke had not publicly mourned her Generations on-screen husband Seputla Sebogodi
- Sebogodi, who played Kenneth Mashaba on the SABC soap opera, died on 15 July 2026 at 63 from diabetes complications
- Some fans defended Katlego, with one noting she actually spoke at Sebogodi's memorial service
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South African actress Katlego Danke has found herself under the spotlight for reasons beyond her craft, after social media users questioned why she appeared to have stayed quiet following the death of her longtime on-screen co-star Seputla Sebogodi.
Sebogodi, who portrayed Kenneth Mashaba on the beloved SABC soap opera Generations, passed away on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at the age of 63. His death was attributed to complications arising from diabetes. On the show, Danke played Dineo Mashaba, Kenneth's on-screen wife, a role that made the two one of South African television's most recognisable couples.
Katlego Danke called out for allegedly not mourning Seputla Sebogodi
On Thursday, 23 July 2026, X user @Melo_Malebo posted an observation that caught the attention of many:
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"Interesting how Dineo and Kenneth shared such a beautiful on-screen bond on Generations, yet we never really saw a public tribute from her after his passing."
The post quickly drew a wave of responses, with opinions sharply divided between those who felt Danke owed fans some form of public acknowledgement and those who argued that grief is deeply personal.
SA defends Katlego Danke
Reactions ranged from understanding to pointed criticism. Here is what some users had to say:
@MsHlayisani24 pushed back against the expectation:
"When have you ever seen her say or do anything for social media?"
@pancakeninja13_ kept it blunt:
"It was just work relationship, bro. Cmon."
@Zamayworld drew on personal experience:
"Do you guys speak on death of your colleagues? I even declined a teams memorial service cause I didn't know him beyond work."
@phililekhoza355 offered a crucial update:
"She was speaking at the memorial today."
@leroykubeka urged compassion:
"Let her grieve without the social media circus; the on-screen magic with Kenneth speaks louder than any forced IG story anyway."
That update from @phililekhoza355 appeared to shift the tone of the conversation.A video shared by Newzroom Afrika on X shows Danke speaking at Sebogodi's memorial service, suggesting she did, in fact, step forward to honour her former co-star — just not in the way some had expected.
Watch the video below:
Sello Maake kaNcube mourns Seputla Sebogodi
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube penned an emotional farewell to Seputla Sebogodi after his passing.
The veteran actor said his last public post about Sebogodi unknowingly became a final goodbye.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za