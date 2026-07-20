In the days following actor Seputla Sebogodi's tragic passing, his family has officially released the dates for his memorial and funeral services

The legendary Generations actor died after dedicating more than 40 years to film, television and theatre, bringing to life some of the country's most-loved characters

to Two memorial services have been scheduled in Pretoria and Polokwane ahead of his official funeral, allowing fans and peers opportunities to celebrate his life and say their final goodbyes

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The dates for Seputla Sebogodi's memorial and funeral services have been announced. Image: NewsDay_Zim

Source: Twitter

South Africa's entertainment community is preparing to bid farewell to one of its most celebrated performers, with memorial and funeral services now confirmed for beloved actor Seputla Sebogodi.

Sebogodi, best known to television audiences as the formidable Kenneth Mashaba on Generations, died on the evening of 15 July 2026. He was 63 years old. His family confirmed that diabetes-related complications led to his passing.

Paying last respects across two cities

Friends, fellow artists, and members of the public are welcome to attend the services being held in his honour.

The first memorial takes place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July, beginning at 09:00. A second memorial will be held the following day, Friday, 24 July, at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, running from 12:00 to 18:00.

The official funeral service is set for Saturday, 25 July 2026, also at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, starting at 08:00.

See the official poster below.

A career that defined South African storytelling

Sebogodi built a body of work over more than four decades that stretched across television, music, and live theatre. Beyond Generations, he appeared in productions including Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Rhythm City, and The River, cementing his reputation as one of the country's most versatile screen performers.

His commitment to live theatre, however, remained constant throughout his career. He brought depth and gravitas to stage productions such as Waiting for Godot, Big Dada, and The Rivonia Trial, among many. Seputla was also a gospel artist and has released two albums, his second being Re Tshwarele Melato, released in 2010.

In a remarkable final chapter, he presented his last theatrical production, Black Moon, at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda just days before his death. It was this particular production where his infamous photo was shot and taken out of context, leading many to believe the star had fallen on hard times.

Sebogodi's passing closes a chapter in South African cultural history, with his influence felt across stage, screen, and radio by generations of audiences and artists alike.

Fans, friends and peers will get a chance to say goodbye to Seputla Sebogodi at his memorial and funeral services. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Sue Pam-Grant pays tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sue Pam-Grant's emotional tribute to her late co-star Seputla Sebogodi.

She remembered their time on Suburban Bliss, praising Sebogodi's talent and loyalty, and offering a glimpse into their close bond.

Source: Briefly News