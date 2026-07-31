A cars.co.za commercial featuring eNCA anchor Heidi Giokos has resurfaced amid reports linking it to her alleged dismissal from the broadcaster

The advert shows Giokos playing a TV reporter using her real name, holding a branded microphone in what appears to be an unauthorised appearance

Neither eNCA nor Giokos has publicly addressed the dismissal reports, with both parties citing an ongoing internal employment matter

Heidi Giokos' commercial that reportedly had her dismissed surfaced. Image: heidigiokos

Source: Instagram

The cars.co.za television commercial at the heart of reports surrounding eNCA anchor Heidi Giokos' alleged dismissal has surfaced online, offering viewers their first look at the advert that reportedly triggered a disciplinary process against the veteran journalist.

Reports attributed to News24 claim Giokos was allegedly let go after featuring in the June 2026 advertisement without notifying or seeking approval from eNCA management. The broadcaster has so far refused to confirm or deny the reports.

The advert that reportedly got Heidi Giokos fired

The commercial kicks off with the words "Breaking News" on screen, with Giokos appearing in character as a television reporter. She is seen holding a red cars.co.za-branded microphone and uses her real name throughout, conducting a playful backstage-style interview with a fictional car salesman named Carl da Coza, a comedic role played by South African actor and musician Mortimer Williams.

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The clip gained significant traction online after the dismissal reports emerged, with many viewers noting how closely her on-screen persona mirrors her real-life identity as a broadcaster.

Why eNCA dismissed Heidi Giokos

News24's sources allege that eNCA management had no prior knowledge of Giokos' involvement in the commercial and had not given the green light for her to participate. The report further claims she was suspended and faced an internal disciplinary hearing before the process concluded in her dismissal.

eNCA has not issued any public statement on the matter. When News24 approached the broadcaster for a response, e.tv publicist Tshegofatso Kolotse indicated that management had no comment.

Heidi Giokos responds to reported dismissal

Giokos, who was previously in the news because of her personal life, herself has chosen not to address the reports in public. In a written response to News24, she said:

"As this involves an ongoing internal employment matter, it would be inappropriate to comment publicly at this time."

Giokos joined eNCA in 2017 as a general reporter and steadily built a reputation as one of the channel's most recognisable faces in business journalism and prime-time news. She was formally promoted to anchor and business reporter in September 2021, with All Angles becoming her signature weekend programme.

She also comes from a journalism family. Her older sister, Eleni Giokos, cut her teeth at eNCA before moving to CNN International in 2015, where she has since built an international profile.

We Buy Cars' Afrikaner refugee-themed advert sparks backlash

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that We Buy Cars faced online backlash over an advert about Afrikaner refugees living in the US.

The advert showed an Afrikaner family joking about getting a free trip to America through Donald Trump's refugee programme.

Source: Briefly News