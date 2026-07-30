Accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, testified at the High Court in Pretoria on 30 July 2026

Mncube, who is alleged to be the gunman, argued that everyone present inside the Vosloorus home the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed should have testified

The accused went further, claiming Kelly Khumalo should have been called the accused number one in the case

Senzo Meyiwa Trial accused suspect Mthobisi Mncube questioned why Kelly Khumalo has not been called yet. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

One of the five men on trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has raised eyebrows in court, openly questioning why Kelly Khumalo has never been placed on the witness stand.

Testifying at the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 30 July 2026, accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, put forward a pointed argument: every person who was inside the Vosloorus home on the night Meyiwa was killed should have been compelled to give evidence.

The State alleges Mncube was the gunman who shot the former Bafana Bafana captain during an alleged hit. Meyiwa was shot and killed in October 2014.

What Mncube said in court

According to SABC News, Mncube flatly denied any involvement in the killing, telling the court he does not know what took place inside the house that night.

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"There was no witness, my lord, that came before the court and explained or gave evidence before the court, that this is the reason why Kelly Khumalo killed Senzo. Even today, I have no clue what it is that I did. But it is said that it is myself that killed him. And even Kelly Khumalo, my lord, was never called before the court to come and tell the court the reason why Senzo was killed. She was supposed to be accused number one," he was quoted saying.

Khumalo was Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time of his death. She has never been charged in connection with the case, and the Senzo Meyiwa trial has already seen several dramatic developments, including preparations for Longwe Twala to testify. Khumalo has previously defended herself as this is not the first time her name has been dragged into this case.

Mncube's words in court struck a nerve online. This is what some people had to say:

@ErnestMoswele: "The Meyiwa family was denied justice for their son, but the NPA is just watching that without any action."

@ZinhleM_3: "This case needs the #MadlangaCommission, it would be solved in less than a month 🤞🏾"

@TakalaniMathom2: "😂 Mncube is asking the same question a lot of people have been asking… 'Kanti Kelly uzofika nini?'"

Senzo's mom speaks

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntombifuthi Meyiwa attended the High Court in Pretoria for the first time as accused number three testified about his alleged role in her son's murder

The State alleges Mthobisi Mncube fired the fatal shot during what prosecutors describe as a planned hit on the former Bafana Bafana captain

State Prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda highlighted witness testimony about a suspect with dreadlocks, saying it aligns with statements from people inside the house that night

Source: Briefly News