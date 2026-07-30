“Capetonians Allowed This”: Mzansi Reacts as SA Gent Vents About Foreigners Flocking Cape Town
- A Cape Town local shared an Instagram video accusing visiting foreigners of pushing South Africans out of social spaces in the city
- He explained that friends from abroad keep inviting him to gatherings where English is barely spoken, and locals are rarely present
- His video sparked backlash online, with some South Africans agreeing while others accused him of promoting xenophobic attitudes towards tourists
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A Cape Town local named Jaden is calling out foreigners for pushing residents out of social spaces around the city. His frustration, aired in an Instagram video, has since gone viral online.
Friends visiting from Germany often invite him to local events around Cape Town. English is barely spoken at these gatherings, and South Africans are rarely included. Jaden questioned why he feels like an outsider inside his own home city.
Local speaks out about feeling excluded
These friend groups often form abroad, long before anyone reaches Cape Town. Jaden described being asked repeatedly where he was originally from, despite being local. Reactions shifted once people realised his roots were actually South African. Some visitors, friends allegedly told him, avoid locals over crime concerns in the city.
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Despite the frustration, Jaden's message carried a hopeful tone towards the end. Tourists should engage more with local communities instead of staying separate, he urged. Food and people remain the real reasons visitors keep returning to Cape Town. Genuine cross-cultural friendships, he added, matter more than closed social circles.
Hundreds of comments flooded in from both locals and tourists online. Digital nomad groups, several agreed, often keep to themselves in the city. Some visitors contribute little beyond occasional meals and quick coffee runs, others claimed. Concerns also surfaced about foreigners eventually owning property across Cape Town's centre.
Not everyone backed Jaden's comments, with some accusing him of stirring division. His remarks came close to promoting xenophobia, several critics argued online. A controversial barrier reportedly being built along the N2 drew fresh attention too. That wall, many said, reflects growing tension between residents and visiting tourists.
Cape Town's wider debate over tourism and belonging remains far from settled. Fresh comments keep appearing under Jaden's post, days after it first went up.
Watch the video here.
More articles involving tourists in Cape Town
- A UK tourist using the Facebook name Eggchasers Rugby shared a post on 8 July 2026 claiming he uncovered a Cape Town conspiracy.
- A British tourist, Max Jeffery, shared that he had reeled in a 160kg bronze whaler shark in Cape Town.
- A TikTok video of white tourists walking through a Cape Town township with wide smiles has left South Africans feeling sick.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za