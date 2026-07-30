A Cape Town local shared an Instagram video accusing visiting foreigners of pushing South Africans out of social spaces in the city

He explained that friends from abroad keep inviting him to gatherings where English is barely spoken, and locals are rarely present

His video sparked backlash online, with some South Africans agreeing while others accused him of promoting xenophobic attitudes towards tourists

Pictures of Jaden sourced from his Instagram. Images: @jaden_makes_hats

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town local named Jaden is calling out foreigners for pushing residents out of social spaces around the city. His frustration, aired in an Instagram video, has since gone viral online.

Friends visiting from Germany often invite him to local events around Cape Town. English is barely spoken at these gatherings, and South Africans are rarely included. Jaden questioned why he feels like an outsider inside his own home city.

Local speaks out about feeling excluded

These friend groups often form abroad, long before anyone reaches Cape Town. Jaden described being asked repeatedly where he was originally from, despite being local. Reactions shifted once people realised his roots were actually South African. Some visitors, friends allegedly told him, avoid locals over crime concerns in the city.

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Despite the frustration, Jaden's message carried a hopeful tone towards the end. Tourists should engage more with local communities instead of staying separate, he urged. Food and people remain the real reasons visitors keep returning to Cape Town. Genuine cross-cultural friendships, he added, matter more than closed social circles.

Hundreds of comments flooded in from both locals and tourists online. Digital nomad groups, several agreed, often keep to themselves in the city. Some visitors contribute little beyond occasional meals and quick coffee runs, others claimed. Concerns also surfaced about foreigners eventually owning property across Cape Town's centre.

Not everyone backed Jaden's comments, with some accusing him of stirring division. His remarks came close to promoting xenophobia, several critics argued online. A controversial barrier reportedly being built along the N2 drew fresh attention too. That wall, many said, reflects growing tension between residents and visiting tourists.

Cape Town's wider debate over tourism and belonging remains far from settled. Fresh comments keep appearing under Jaden's post, days after it first went up.

Watch the video here.

More articles involving tourists in Cape Town

Source: Briefly News