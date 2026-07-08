A UK tourist using the Facebook name Eggchasers Rugby shared a post on 8 July 2026 claiming he uncovered a Cape Town conspiracy

The man said locals kept warning him about bad winter weather, but he found blue skies and sunshine on every visit

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes comparing UK and South African winter temperatures

Screenshots taken from one of the tourist's videos. Images: Eggchasers Rugby

Source: Facebook

A UK tourist has accused Capetonians of hiding a major weather secret from visitors. He posted on Facebook on 8 July 2026 about Cape Town’s surprisingly sunny winter.

The man, using the Facebook name Eggchasers Rugby, shared a video about his holiday. He said locals kept warning him that Western Cape winters bring terrible, gloomy weather. Instead, he found blue skies and sunshine every single time he visited the city.

Eggchasers Rugby is a popular social media page known for rugby content and humour. The page often shares light-hearted videos about sport, travel and everyday South African life.

Man claims locals are hiding Cape Town’s real secret

He joked that he uncovered a conspiracy after enjoying warm winter sunshine. He said he even needed sun cream during his trip, despite the season. According to him, South Africans want foreigners to keep visiting only during the summer.

He believes locals prefer to keep the mild winter weather as their secret. He said he had been told repeatedly that the Cape turns miserable in winter. Instead, he experienced clear skies and warm temperatures throughout his winter visit.

He suggested locals want tourists to visit only during the busy summer season. He claimed the mild winter weather is being kept as a local secret. He ended his post relaxing in a hammock, proving his point about sunshine.

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes about his weather conspiracy claims. One person warned him about the Cape’s notoriously strong winds ruining his theory. Another pointed out that seventeen degrees would feel warm compared to UK winters.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News