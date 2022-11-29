The untold truth about Shiho Yoshimura: Where is she today?

Shiho Yoshimura is a retired Japanese volleyball player who rose to fame for her skills on the court. Influenced by her sister, Shiho started playing volleyball in third grade. She played throughout elementary school and high school before joining university. She once played for the Ageo Medics in the V Premier League.

Shiho started playing professionally in high school, where she played in her first tournament. Photo: @Yoshimura (modified by author)

Shiho Yoshimura comes from a sports family where his father was a professional soccer player, and her mother was also a volleyball player. That pushed her interest in volleyball at an early age. Little is known about her whereabouts, especially after she retired from professional volleyball in 2016.

Shiho Yoshimura's profiles & bio

Name Shiho Yoshimura Date of birth December 13, 1989 Age 32 years (As of 2022) Country Japan Place of birth Isehara City, Kanagawa Prefecture Nationality Japan Profession Volleyball player Position Outside Hitter Gender Female Zodiac sign Sagittarius Eye colour Black Hair colour Blonde Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 57 kgs (Approx) Body measurements 34-24-34 Education Kawasaki Tachibana High School College Tokai University Social media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

What is Shiho Yoshimura's age?

The former Japanese volleyball player was born in Isehara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on December 13, 1989. Thus, her age is 32 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius, and she holds Japanese nationality.

In the 2012/13 Challenge League, Yoshimura significantly contributed to the team's second victory as an ace and won the Best New Face Award. Photo: @Yoshimura (modified by author)

Shiho Yoshimura's education

She attended a local elementary school and was active in drama clubs, dancing, and creative writing. However, she spent most of her time practising and playing volleyball and was among the best players.

Shiho enrolled at Kawasaki Tachibana High School in 2004. She started playing professionally in high school, where she played in her first tournament. After high school, she enrolled at Tokai University in 2008 and graduated in 2012 with a bachelor's degree.

Shiho Yoshimura's career

While in the university, she joined the Akari Omi team and entered a championship. She later joined the Kaname Yamaguchi team, finishing runner-up in the second Japanese league.

In December 2011, Shiho became the driving force behind the victory at All Japan Incare and won the Best Scorer Award. It was also the same time when the V Challenge League Ageo Medics membership was decided.

Yoshimura gained recognition in the 2012/2013 season when she helped her team, Ageo Medics, win the championship and was presented with the Best New Face Award. In 2013, she was chosen as a representative in the Summer Universiade.

In June 2016, Ageo Medics announced Shiho's resignation after three years of competing in the league, and she decided to retire from professional volleyball.

Teams

2012/13 - 2015/16: Ageo Medics

2008/09 - 2011/12: Tokai Mermaids

2005/06 - 2007/08: Kawasaki Tachibana High School

Unknown facts about Shiho Yoshimura

Her favourite hobbies are travelling and modelling

She does not smoke but enjoys alcohol occasionally

Her eye colour is dark brown, and her hair colour is blonde

She likes to watch anime in her spare time

Shiho Yoshimura's measurements

Shiho Yoshimura's height is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and her body weight is around 57 kg. Her body figure shape is approximately 34-24-34. Shiho is a fitness freak and keeps her body fit and healthy. She shares her workout videos on social media.

Where is Shiho Yoshimura today?

After retiring from professional volleyball, Yoshimura ventured into acting, where she starred in the 2019 drama Shima no Sea Glass.

Shiho Yoshimura's social media presence

She is highly present across social media platforms, boasting more than 284,000 followers on Instagram as of 9 December 2022. She is also active on Twitter, where over 13,000 people follow her. Shiho also boasts a Facebook account followed by more than 7200 fans.

Shiho Yoshimura's achievements

In July 2011, Yoshimura was elected as the 26th Universiade's representative.

In December of the same year, she became the driving force behind the victory at All Japan Incare and won the Best Scorer Award .

. In December 2011, the V Challenge League Ageo Medics membership was decided.

Above is everything you need to know about Shiho Yoshimura, a retired Japanese professional volleyball player. Even though she retired, she is still a massive fan of the game because she is reportedly coaching a high school volleyball team. She adopted secretive life after she retired from the sport.

