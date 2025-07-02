A South African teacher's viral TikTok video, showing his joy and excitement at the start of school holidays

While teachers celebrate their month-long break, the extended holidays create challenges for parents

The video sparked a wider discussion about the differing impacts of school holidays on teachers and parents

South Africans reacted to a viral video of a teacher celebrating school holidays, sparking discussions about the contrasting relief felt by educators versus the logistical challenges faced by parents during the extended break.

A South African teacher went viral for a TikTok video showing pure joy as school holidays began, echoing the relief of many educators. Image: @riaandurand

Source: TikTok

The last school bell rang, and a teacher in South Africa got super excited. In a video that went viral on TikTok, he ran to his car, shouting, ‘School is out, I'm going to my car now.’ This video, posted by @riaandurand on TikTok, showed just how happy teachers are to finally chill during the school holidays.

Schools will be closed for a period of a month during the second term, and while teachers are happy for the break, some parents aren't so thrilled. Most parents are concerned about how they will balance work and their children; additionally, it can also be more expensive to keep children busy and fed at home. So, what's a happy moment for teachers can be a bit of a headache for parents.

Term 2 school holidays

Other teachers jumped in, sharing how they had to rush to finish marking papers right up until the last minute. The video shows how much teachers look forward to this break. Term 2's school holidays are roughly four weeks long and will see learners going back to school on 22 July

Durand’s energetic dash to his car, while universally relatable for anyone who’s ever craved a break, sparked a debate about the diverse impact of school holidays across the South African landscape, reminding us that even moments of pure joy can spark complex discussions.

A viral video of a SA teacher celebrating the holidays gave insight into the emotional toll the school term takes on educators. Image: @riaandurand

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Thuli P wrote:

"The happiest person on earth right now. 😂😂😂😩😩😩"

Ncenekile said:

"Not you running off in case the Principal calls an impromptu meeting. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Aledia_28 shared:

"Wa bhora... your kids have started, 3 cheese left this morning from 54 since Monday. 😩😩😩😭😭"

Nqoh added:

"The principal said we can leave at 11:00, and at 11:10, the school was empty. 😂😂"

Mamtshali Mpume Mtsh wrote:

"Enjoying your holidays, sir, don't forget to switch off your alarm. 😂😂😂😂🤣😂"

MD said:

"This guy, we want the same energy come 22 July. 😂😂😂😂"

Sina Rathobotha said:

"Let's run faster, friend. 🏃‍♂️🤣"

Mpho said:

"But Sir, you're behaving like your children now. No running, no pushing."

Tshepang Masilo wrote:

"I want to see this happiness in the last week of holidays. 😏"

Lyon Mtshali wrote:

"Sir, sir, wait, school holidays are cancelled. 😂"

Nomfundo added:

"Teachers are having a blast on TikTok. 🤗🤣🤣🤣"

Anwar Junior wrote:

"Run because you’re late for the holidays already. 🫵😭😂😂"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about school holidays

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News