American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal was met by a massive crowd in Paarl in the Western Cape on 24 May 2026, with fans flooding the streets to welcome him

Jason has been skating from Uganda to Cape Town since February 2026, covering over 6,400 kilometres across seven African countries

People couldn't stop talking about the overwhelming welcome, with some laughing at just how intense the crowd got

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American skater greets fans in Paarl. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

A video of American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal being escorted through a packed crowd in Paarl had South Africa talking on 24 May 2026. The young man posted the clip showing himself sitting in the back of a slow-moving vehicle, surrounded by his security team.

Outside, hundreds of people lined the streets, screaming, cheering and reaching out to get a moment with him. Jason leaned his hands out, shaking hands through the window. He was completely overwhelmed by what he was seeing and with all of the support he received as soon as everyone saw him.

He mentioned playfully that he actually got saved by his security team from the crowd, because it was just that overwhelming.

Jason's incredible Africa skate journey

Jason set off from Kampala, Uganda, in February 2026 on a mission to skate all the way to Cape Town. This has been a journey that has taken him through Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and finally South Africa.

He's covered more than 6,400 kilometres across these seven countries. However, this was not to break any record but to raise funds to build Uganda's biggest skatepark. The idea came from the friendships he formed with Ugandan skaters Isaac and Ephraim, who showed him just how little the local skate community had to work with.

Many young skaters there practise on dirt roads and often get chased away for making too much noise.

During his time in South Africa, Jason has passed through Johannesburg, Kroonstad, Bloemfontein, Beaufort West, Richmond, and Laingsburg before reaching Paarl. With Cape Town being his final stop, the Paarl welcome was one of his last big moments on the road.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Paarl loves Jason's arrival

The comment section on Jason's TikTok page filled up quickly after his video went live:

@pheebss<3 said:

"Shame, sometimes Paarl support can get a bietjie intense, but it's all love and support 💗"

@farmboycuisine shared:

"Paarl peeps were waiting there since the morning to welcome Jason, and the crowd grew fast as the time got closer to his arrival! Was amazing being part of that experience 🥹"

@sandra.pauley26 wrote:

"Paarl came out. Tomorrow is going to be bigger. Be safe, please. We love you and what you do for children. Be blessed."

@nolancoetzee2 joked:

"I thought the security was overkill, clearly not 😂"

@theotherkim64 wrote:

"This must actually be so overwhelming and also scary. Stay safe, Jay."

@e_dirty6_garage questioned:

"'Saved' Younis a wild take yo 🤔"

Paarl residents coming out to support an American skater. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

More on Jason Vanporppal's South Africa journey

Briefly News recently reported on Jason getting pulled over by traffic officers in Bloemfontein during his skate from Uganda to Cape Town.

recently reported on Jason getting pulled over by traffic officers in Bloemfontein during his skate from Uganda to Cape Town. In Beaufort West, Jason received a welcome from local school kids that left SA feeling proud.

Jason's arrival in Worcester drew the biggest crowd he'd seen yet on South African soil, with a reception that stood out from all the others.

Source: Briefly News