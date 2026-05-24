Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned the 2025/26 CAF Champions League winners after playing out a 1-1 draw with AS FAR in the second leg of the final on Sunday night, securing the title on aggregate.

The victory earned the club a record-breaking $6 million (around R100 million) in prize money. This marks a significant rise from the nearly $4 million awarded to champions five years ago. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently approved a 50% increase in the winner’s reward, raising it from $4 million to $6 million as part of broader efforts to boost the financial strength of club football across Africa. CAF president Patrice Motsepe has consistently advocated for improved financial competitiveness in continental competitions.

For Sundowns, this enhanced prize fund provides a major financial injection that can be directed toward strengthening squad depth, improving operations, and investing in infrastructure development.

Under the updated CAF Champions League prize distribution system, the champions now receive $6 million, while the runners-up are awarded $2 million. Semi-finalists are guaranteed $1.2 million each, and clubs eliminated in the quarter-finals take home $900,000. Teams finishing third or fourth in the group stage earn $700,000.

Overall, the revised structure represents one of the most substantial financial upgrades in African club football in recent years, reflecting CAF’s push to elevate the commercial value of its competitions.

Source: Briefly News