Global jazz titan and legendary South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim has passed away peacefully at the age of 91

The icon's final public performance was in South Africa, where he captivated fans and music lovers one last time

His family confirmed the funeral details of the cultural ambassador in an official statement, sending shockwaves across the nation

Jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim has passed away. Image: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The music world is in deep mourning following the heartbreaking passing of legendary South African pianist, composer, and global jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim. Born Adolph Johannes Brand, the internationally acclaimed maestro passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Germany, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.

With a monumental career spanning more than seven decades, Ibrahim stood as one of the most influential figures in international jazz, proudly carrying the distinct spirit, rhythm, and sound of South Africa to the grandest stages across the globe.

Abdullah Ibrahim's partner pays tribute

Paying an emotional tribute to the late icon, Ibrahim's partner, Dr Marina Umari, revealed that his deep-rooted love for his motherland remained a guiding light until his very last breath.

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"Abdullah passed away peacefully with South Africa and its people in his heart. His love for his country never wavered, no matter where in the world he found himself."

Abdullah Ibrahim leaves behind an enduring cultural legacy as a global ambassador who masterfully blended classic jazz with the traditional sounds of South Africa, creating timeless compositions that spoke directly to the global pursuit of freedom.

Abdullah Ibrahim at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Though his passing marks the end of an extraordinary life, his voice lives on through his historic recordings, which will continue to inspire and influence future generations of artists worldwide.

His family confirmed that Ibrahim's burial will take place in the quiet town where he resided in the Bavaria region of Germany.

The legendary musical pioneer may have taken his final bow, but his voice will echo forever. Mzansi will always treasure his last gift to his homeland: a breathtaking performance at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in March 2026, which served as the absolute perfect conclusion to a historic career.

Read the official statement below.

South Africa bids farewell to Abdullah Ibrahim

Social media supporters took to their timelines to pay their last respects to the beloved Jazz maestro. Read some of the comments below.

dentaMahlako12 said:

"The legend, the icon, the true ambassador of our country. Lived life to the fullest with love and shared with the world. May his soul rest in peace."

MaboyaMora95097 wrote:

"I was playing Mannenberg on repeat yesterday."

KenzieGoldberg paid tribute:

"South Africa's most distinguished pianist and internationally respected master musician, Abdullah Ibrahim. Finished the race, rest."

Mhlongons wrote:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji' un (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return). May the great Abdullah Ibrahim rest in peace."

marangdream was shattered:

"Oh my word! A baobab has fallen!"

_mosankie added:

"Grateful to have seen his last performance."

Khayelitsha rapper Brie Lee passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the heartbreaking announcement of rapper Brie Lee's tragic passing.

Just months after paying tribute to late emcee Bravo Le Roux, the Cape Town rapper's family released a statement, announcing her painful passing.

Source: Briefly News