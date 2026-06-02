On Saturday, 30 May 2026, Khayelitsha rapper Brie Lee passed away at the age of 27 after battling aggressive bone cancer

Brie Lee's family expressed gratitude for support during her illness and surgery and shared details about her final moments

Fans and friends mourn her loss, with her frequent collaborator sharing a screenshot of their last WhatsApp conversation

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Brie Lee's bestie shared their last conversation. Image: Brie Lee

Source: Facebook

The South African music industry was plunged into mourning following the passing of Khayelitsha rapper Brie Lee at the age of 27. The musician had been battling osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

Her death was announced days after the passing of a member of the DJ duo Malumz on Decks, Oscar Nyathi, who was murdered in a suspected hit. On Sunday, 31 May 2026, Brie Lee’s family announced her death in a statement released on her official Facebook account.

Cape Town rapper Brie Lee dies at 27

In the emotional statement, the family confirmed that the rapper, born Liyema Ndibi, passed away on Saturday, 30 May 2026, after battling cancer for over a year. The family expressed gratitude to everyone who donated towards her arm to be amputated after other treatment options failed.

“She battled cancer for over a year. We are grateful to everyone who supported her and kept her in prayer. Thank you to all who donated toward her amputation,” part of the statement reads.

The family shared that Brie Lee suffered complications after doctors successfully amputated her arm. The family appealed for space to mourn the rapper, stating that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

“She did undergo the procedure, but later experienced breathing difficulties. Every day was a fight, and she fought bravely until her last breath,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

Brie Lee's bestie shares their final WhatsApp conversation

The family’s statement broke the hearts of fans who were hoping that Brie Lee would beat cancer. Fans flooded the comments with condolence messages.

Here are some of the comments:

Zintsikelelo Madikwa said:

“I am so heartbroken. Yesterday, I posted how unique Cape Hip-Hop is. Brie Lee, you lifted Cape Flag higher. May your beautiful soul RIP, Angel, and your talent will forever be remarkable 😭”

Magcinonke Nyameko Kolase remarked:

“Brie Lee, my sister, rest in peace 😭😭😭😭 I know you were in pain, but you left us as your fans so early, we were still waiting for great things from your career 💔💔💔😭😭😭”

Unathi Sophasa shared:

“Sending my Condolences to the family, oh the sisters Nkosi yam 🫂🤍🥹I really prayed she would survive this; she really fought. Silahlekelwe 💔😭😭😭”

Brie Lee’s bestie and collaborator Efa Libhinqa Lokqalaa shared a screenshot of her last conversation with the late rapper. The post was captioned:

“Silly girl, you didn’t alert me it’s an internal sleep this time around 🥲🥹💔”

View the screenshot by clicking the link.

Fans mourned Brie Lee's death. Image: Brie Lee

Source: Facebook

Jojo Robinson issues urgent health warning following cancer surgery

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Jojo Robinson gave supporters a much-needed health update just days after her cancer surgery.

Following her diagnosis, the reality TV star has kept fans and followers in the loop with consistent updates on her health, even giving them a glimpse of her scar and shared a message to her fans.

Source: Briefly News