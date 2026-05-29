South African podcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to the sudden murder of popular Malumz On Decks DJ's passing

According to reports, DJ Oscar Nyathi was travelling in a Toyota along with three other victims on Thursday, 28 May 2026

As a DJ himself, Sol's reaction ignited social media, where people came up with all sorts of theories and shared their reactions to the passing

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Sol Phenduka reacted to Malumz On Decks DJ Oscar Nyathi's passing. Image: solphenduka, crimeSA

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka has reacted to the passing of Malumz On Decks, DJ Oscar Nyathi, whose passing shocked social media users on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

According to Daily Sun, the DJ and alleged club owner died in a hail of bullets along with a second victim, who was among the four travelling in a Toyota vehicle.

Sol Phenduka reacts to fellow DJ's passing

Taking to X, Sol responded to a report suggesting that Oscar had passed away, along with another victim. Sol reacted to a report from @sa_crime, which reads:

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"POPULAR DJ SHOT AND KILLED IN JOHANNESBURG. Oscar Nyathi (28), aka Oscar Baxx of the DJ duo Malumz on Decks, has been shot dead outside Blue Valley Golf Estates. According to reports, four victims were travelling in a Toyota vehicle when they were approached by two unknown suspects riding motorbikes. The suspects allegedly dismounted and opened fire on the occupants before fleeing the scene. The driver and front passenger were declared dead at the scene, while the two remaining occupants sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital."

Sol was just as shocked as everyone, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disbelief. The Nyathi family is yet to issue a statement confirming the DJ's passing.

Mzansi reacts to Sol's reaction to DJ's passing

Below are some of the reactions to Sol's post:

@OkuhleSA gave an opinion:

"Now people are saying being a DJ is a risky career. Nah, if you stick to DJing, you are safe. The problem starts when you venture into other things."

@D_Molatoli shared:

"What is happening, Sol? When people say DJs, we are getting scared now because even General Mkhwanazi spoke about the underworld and DJs. Now we no longer see them as innocent entertainers. Yho guys haai."

@HaileSelasie13 shared:

"This is heartbreaking, man. South Africa keeps losing people in the most senseless ways."

@Emancipatirr questioned:

"Shooters came with motobikes? We're living like Mexico and Columbia man! Scary country we are!"

@havimoola said:

"I know he owns some nightclubs. I know one in Kempton Park. I think DJing and Club owning lead to death these days."

Sol Phenduka was heartbroken by the passing of Malumz On Decks DJ Oscar Nyathi. Image: malumzondecks

Source: Instagram

Sol responds to Sizwe Dhlomo's Kaya 959 exit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka has responded with shock to his former radio co-host Sizwe Dhlomo's bombshell resignation from Kaya 959

Dhlomo announced his resignation on his show, Siz The World, on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Sizwe's announcement took radio fans aback, but many are certain that he will be dearly missed.

Source: Briefly News