Sol Phenduka has reacted with shock to his former radio co-host Sizwe Dhlomo's bombshell resignation from Kaya 959

Dhlomo announced his resignation on his show, Siz The World, on Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Sizwe's announcement took radio fans aback, but many are certain that he will be dearly missed

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Sol Phenduka has reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo’s bombshell resignation from Kaya 959. Image: Kaya 959

Source: Instagram

Radio star Sizwe Dhlomo shared on air that he has tendered his resignation at Kaya 959. The announcement was met with shock among his listeners. On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, his former co-host Sol Phenduka also reacted to the news in a very cryptic tweet.

Both Sizwe and Sol worked on Siz The World, which is a breakfast show airing from 6 to 9 weekdays.

In an emotional show, Sizwe Dhlomo announced his departure will take place at the end of June 2026.

Taking to X, Sol Phenduka said, "D, bro @SizweDhlomo, gone kanje."

Sizwe said the tough decision was made in 2025, saying he will take a sabbatical. Dhlomo mentioned that when he does return to the airwaves, it will not be at Kaya 959; instead, he is moving on to greener pastures.

"This was not an easy decision, Kaya FM has been home to me, but I believe it’s time for a new chapter in my life and career."

He urged his co-hosts to take care of the new hire and make them feel at home. When Sol was fired, Sizwe expressed disappointment, saying he added so much value to the show.

Mzansi shares thoughts on Sizwe and Sol's interaction

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@uKilla_K joked:

"Lol, management is probably finding out the same time as us. Dude, I had a reason to wake up early, you're taking that motivation away from me."

@SebolaSkok81380 exclaimed:

"Drop it like it's hot! That's how you do it. It provides ample time for farewells and so forth. All the best!"

@timeisnkw asked:

"Do you know who will be taking over? Can you recommend someone? We miss DJ Fresh on the radio, maybe just maybe."

@LeeLehlogonolo asked:

"The studios you built in your house weren’t for your radio show?"

@Coach_Nqo said:

"What’s next for you on the radio, sir? Where can we tune in? I’ve absolutely enjoyed your morning slot."

@mariovamba04 reminisced:

"Eita, Sol Phenduka, I remember you commenting on the studio and your boy. Sizwe Dhlomo said, 'Come to the studio lets work.' What was your response? I see you, my dawg. Full circle now time to Siztheworld. You saw this long before they did. Because I dissected current affairs."

@CrampShellVibes stated:

"Now the real radio show from Sizwe's newly built studio can start! I am excited! Sol must be ready to answer the call."

@TrezzLife reacted:

"Dinangwe has his own studio now, definitely doing another breakfast show with Sol anytime soon."

@Kabelomauritiuz responded:

"We are going to miss your show. Good luck with what's next."

@Dlangamandlaa replied:

"Chris Excel roasted you for being an employee when he compared your wealth to MySol’s, and you took it personally. That show is dead without you, though."

Sol Phenduka has reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo’s bombshell resignation from Kaya 959. Image: Sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo on Unathi Nkayi's alleged arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Unathi Nkayi's alleged arrest.

Following the news, Sizwe shared a spicy reaction, which added to his years-long feud with Unathi and left social media buzzing to no end.

Source: Briefly News