Actress Connie Ferguson went viral after she showed off her traditional Setswana dance moves at an event and showed pride in her culture

The former Generations actress was captured dancing with a group of traditional dancers and matching their distinct moves in stilettos and a floor-length gown

Fans and peers couldn't help but admire Ferguson's moves and cultural pride, not to mention how she managed the moves in high heels

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Connie Ferguson joined a Setswana traditional dance group for an impromptu dance number. Images: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Connie Ferguson broke the internet after showing off her incredible traditional Setswana dance moves at a glamorous recent event in her native country, Botswana.

The former Generations star completely stole the spotlight when she happily joined a group of traditional dancers on the floor, proudly showcasing her deep love for her African heritage.

"Tell me you’re a Motswana girl without telling me you’re a Motswana girl! Oh man, this took me back! Caught completely off guard, but the girl done did it! In stilletos nogal! Ate and left no crumbs if I say so myself! Period!"

Her video arrived on the eve of Africa Day, 24 May 2026, making the moment even more special as people across the continent celebrated their roots. The timing was perfect, and seeing one of Mzansi's biggest television stars proudly embrace her heritage on this specific day resonated deeply with thousands of Batswana and South Africans.

What made the moment truly unforgettable, and left onlookers absolutely amazed, was that Ferguson managed to match the group's energetic choreography step-for-step while wearing a stunning, floor-length evening gown and towering Jimmy Choo stiletto heels.

The video arrives just days after fans raved over the actress' ageless beauty, comparing pictures from earlier in her career to her latest snaps, and it goes to show that even at 55-years-old, Connie Ferguson remains unmatched in both looks and energy. Whether she is leading a hit television production, hitting an intense gym session, or tearing up the dance floor in high heels, the beloved star continues to prove that age is nothing but a number.

Watch Connie Ferguson's video below.

Social media raves over Connie Ferguson's moves

Fans and peers could barely contain their admiration for the actress, raving over her energy and ability to pull off such a performance in high heels. Read some of the comments below.

omontle_thato said:

"Batswana are so effortless."

kennedythal reacted:

"IN HEELS AT THAT!!!! What a gorgeous, gorgeous woman!"

thamie_connor gushed over Connie Ferguson:

"Such a Tswana lady you are. Calm yet resilient, fiercely confident woman, you are. You make us proud."

joyee_ndhlovu wrote:

"This made me smile. You are looking gorgeous, mama."

houseoftshegofatso was impressed:

"You did us proud as Tswana women, okay. In heels, even, wow!"

pammie_babie posted:

"And that's how you do the dance wearing heels!"

Fans raved over Connie Ferguson's video dancing in high heels. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's lookalike goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Connie Ferguson.

Online users couldn't believe just how much the ladies looked alike, with some even mistaking the unknown woman for the famous actress.

Source: Briefly News