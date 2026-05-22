South African podcaster Mel Viljoen has reportedly been let go from the prison in the USA after her arrest in March 2026

The TV star and her husband, Peet Viljoen, trended on social media when they were caught shoplifting at a grocery store in America

Social media users took to social media on Friday, 22 May 2026, to comment on Mel's release and possible return to South Africa

Reality TV Star Mel Viljoen has been released from a US prison. Images: MelJoen

Source: Facebook

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria TV star Melany "Mel" Viljoen has reportedly been released from the US prison following her arrest for shoplifting in March 2026, with Peet Viljoen.

The businesswoman made headlines in May 2026 when it was revealed she was granted permission to leave the United States of America.

The Viljoens recently stunned Mzansi when they told the media that they are fed dog food in prison and they're cold.

Netwerk24 confirmed on its Facebook page on Friday, 22 May 2026, that Mrs Viljoen has been released from prison. According to the publication, the reality TV star was released from the Aurora Detention Centre in Colorado, USA, on Friday, 22 May 2026.

According to media reports, the businesswoman's husband, Peet Viljoen, is reportedly also seeking voluntary departure.

Social media users comment on Mel's release

Vanessa Tilley said:

"But, when he comes back, they show off in magazines, rebrand, and start moving people in again."

Nicky Dev responded:

"Who pays for her plane ticket back, and where is she going to live in SA. Where does she live at the moment, and who pays for her accommodation? I am just curious."

Suzette Sevenster wrote:

"Really not interested in them, don't come back either, continue stealing where you are."

Jaco Odendaal said:

"I am happy for her."

Jo-Anne Van Vuuren wrote:

"But why did she steal like that then?"

Jean Bosman Vd Westhuizen responded:

"Jo-Anne Van Vuuren did the stealing job because Peet is a narcissist. Mel is being controlled by him."

Wessels Rudi reacted:

"Yes, yes, Mr Bolhuis and his team are waiting for you, and I think the MRK is also for your derogatory remarks. They will warmly welcome you back."

Andre De Villiers said:

"Just keep her away from the shops."

Karen Du Preez wrote:

"Jenny Brunyee Els. Yep, now she is becoming an ANC member."

Karen Du Preez responded:

"The stores just shouldn’t let her in."

Derick Smith replied:

"Andre De Villiers, yes, she will buy from the Pakistanis on the corner with the 'container'.

Reality TV star Peet Viljoen's wife, Mel Viljoen, is freed from a US prison. Image: KyknetTV

Source: Facebook

TV Stars Mel and Peet Viljoen to return to SA after arrests and 'latest R5 000 scams'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Real Housewives of Pretoria reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen will reportedly come back to their home country after their arrests in the USA.

The pair who were nabbed for reportedly stealing food at a grocery store in America have reportedly been scamming people while in America.

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 19 April 2026, to comment on their alleged deportation

Source: Briefly News