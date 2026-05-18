South African TV star Mel Viljoen has reportedly been permitted to come back to her home country after her arrest in the USA

Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, recently made headlines when they were nabbed for stealing food at a grocery store in America

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026, to comment on Mel's possible return to Mzansi

'Real Housewives of Pretoria' star Mel Viljoen clears hurdle to leave the USA. Images: MelViljoenMiami

Source: Instagram

Popular reality TV star and YouTuber Melany "Mel" Viljoen has reportedly been cleared to leave the United States of America following her arrest with Peet Viljoen for shoplifting.

The Viljoens made headlines over the weekend when they revealed to a South African publication that they are fed dog food in prison and they're cold.

News24 reported on its X account on Sunday, 17 May 2026, that Mrs Viljoen has been granted permission to return to South Africa.

According to the publication, Mrs Viljoen has been granted voluntary departure by a US immigration judge, which permits her to leave America at her own expense.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Her return to SA remains uncertain due to a pending shoplifting case in Florida and the possibility of an appeal by US immigration authorities," adds the publication.

Melany's husband, Peet Viljoen, is reportedly also seeking voluntary departure, but the pair face delays if prosecutors or immigration officials challenge the court's decision.

Social media users react to Mrs Viljoen's possible return

@Buntu_Bokweni said:

"Are they coming back after everything they said about this country?"

@slique10111 responded:

"They should try Australia! It’s quite embarrassing to return to the very place you slandered with every fibre of your being. The epicenter of the white genocide! Fokin hond!"

@osiristhe1 wrote:

"Why are South African MAGA so quiet on this? These are their people."

@MalindieG reacted:

"After saying that, the worst day in America is better than the best day in South Africa."

@Berni_0725 commented:

"I can’t believe she thinks it will be that easy to avoid prosecution! She must be delusional at best! Steal all you want and then just voluntarily choose to return to a country where you are even more in trouble than where you are now?"

@dukeofvaal said:

"She must not come to South Africa. She's not welcome!"

@THendrix777 responded:

"Well, there are plenty of Afrikaner people who will help them when they return."

@Dzungie007 replied:

"They will do just fine back here in SA. The system loves them."

@FabriziaLe69164 reacted:

"They must not steal groceries again from the supermarket here!"

@Dee0015_ wrote:

"They must go to Australia."

@na_sibaniban said:

"She must be deported to Europe."

@MmabathoBoshego responded:

"We don’t want them here in Pretoria."

@ATHA_N asked:

"Where is she going?"

@JabulileKh85889 commented:

"And go where? Not South Africa."

@AmuFloyd said:

"We don't want them back."

@srakwena wrote:

"So they are coming back to face genocide?"

TV star Mel Viljoen granted permission to leave the USA. Images: @Judaeda3 and MelVijoen

Source: Facebook

TV Stars Mel and Peet Viljoen to return to SA after arrests and 'latest R5 000 scams'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Real Housewives of Pretoria reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen will reportedly come back to their home country after their arrests in the USA.

The pair who were nabbed for reportedly stealing food at a grocery store in America have reportedly been scamming people while in America.

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 19 April 2026, to comment on their alleged deportation

Source: Briefly News