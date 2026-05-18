A five-year-old girl has died after a municipal skip reportedly toppled and landed on her at Suryaville Flats in Newcastle

The child’s mother said she had called her daughter inside moments before the tragic incident unfolded outside their home

Residents and authorities have expressed shock, with police and the municipality launching investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident

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A young child was tragically killed by a municipal bin. Images: Darren Stewart and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL - A Newcastle mother is mourning the heartbreaking death of her five-year-old daughter after a municipal skip reportedly toppled over and landed on the child on Friday, 15 May 2026, at the Suryaville Flats on Jasmine Crescent.

The incident has left residents of the complex in shock, with many describing the scene as chaotic and distressing as emergency efforts unfolded in the residential area where children had been playing earlier in the day.

How did the tragic accident happen?

According to the Newcastillian News, the child’s mother, Lisa Mohan, said her daughter Kiara had been playing outside with other children shortly before the tragedy occurred. She said she had called the child to come inside moments before the incident.

Moments later, after noticing that the child hadn't come inside the house yet, she said she noticed something was wrong outside.

“I saw that the municipal skip had fallen over, and there was a child underneath. I immediately ran outside,” she said.

Mohan described a desperate attempt to reach her daughter, saying she tried to lift the heavy skip with the help of other residents, but was unable to move it alone.

A resident who assisted said the incident happened within seconds. Once Kiara was pulled from beneath the structure, residents attempted to assist as the severity of her injuries became apparent.

Reports say emergency services responded to the scene, where the child was sadly declared deceased after suffering extensive injuries.

The tragedy has deeply affected the Suryaville Flats community, where residents described Kiara as a lively, friendly child who often played outside with other children in the area.

“She was such a bubbly and beautiful child,” one neighbour said.

Newcastle Municipality extended its condolences

The Newcastle Municipality has extended its condolences to the family and confirmed that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Municipal spokesperson Musa Ngcobo said an investigation into the incident will be carried out.

Ngcobo further said their thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult period and that the loss of a child in such a horrific way is heartbreaking.

Newcastle SAPS spokesperson Lizzy Arumugam confirmed that a case has been opened, with police investigations now in progress.

As inquiries continue, attention will focus on how the skip became unstable in a residential area where children were present at the time of the incident.

Five-year-old killed by reversing car

In related news, a tragic accident at Thanda Primary School has left the community in mourning after a five-year-old Grade R learner was fatally injured by a scholar transport bus on 6 February 2026. It was reported that that the learner, according to the Department of Education, was preparing to board the bus when she was accidentally struck by the reversing vehicle, which was unable to see her in its blind spot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Six-year-old fatally struck by school bus

Briefly News also reported that a six-year-old girl was waiting for her school transport to Mamothalo Primary School when she was accidentally crushed by a bus. Reports say that when the bus arrived, the children pushed each other as they ran onto the bus to jump in. The victim was pushed under the bus, and the driver drove over her while parking the bus. She was declared dead on the scene.

Source: Briefly News