North West Businessman Brown Mogotsi Arrested for Defeating the Ends of Justice
- North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has been arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice
- His arrest comes shortly after he appeared at the Madlanga Commission, where he declined to answer questions, saying he did not want to incriminate himself
- Mogotsi is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday
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SOUTH AFRICA — Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi has been arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice.
This, after the North West businessman resumed his highly anticipated testimony at the Madlanga Commission after many delays.
SAPS confirm Mogotsi's arrest
The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed his arrest in an official statement released on Friday evening.
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According to police, a SAPS multidisciplinary team executed a J50 warrant of arrest linked to a Vosloorus case involving defeating the ends of justice.
Police said the matter relates to the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder,” SAPS said.
Authorities have not yet revealed further details about the alleged staged shooting or how the firearm was connected to other violent crimes.
He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2026.
See Yusuf Abramjee's X post about the arrest here:
Mogotsi appeared before the Madlanga Commission
Mogotsi’s arrest comes shortly after his appearance at the Madlanga Commission earlier in the day. During proceedings, he refused to answer questions, saying he did not want to incriminate himself.
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za