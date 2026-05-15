North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has been arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice

His arrest comes shortly after he appeared at the Madlanga Commission, where he declined to answer questions, saying he did not want to incriminate himself

Mogotsi is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

North West Businessman Brown Mogotsi has been arrested. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi has been arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

This, after the North West businessman resumed his highly anticipated testimony at the Madlanga Commission after many delays.

SAPS confirm Mogotsi's arrest

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed his arrest in an official statement released on Friday evening.

According to police, a SAPS multidisciplinary team executed a J50 warrant of arrest linked to a Vosloorus case involving defeating the ends of justice.

Police said the matter relates to the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder,” SAPS said.

Authorities have not yet revealed further details about the alleged staged shooting or how the firearm was connected to other violent crimes.

He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2026.

See Yusuf Abramjee's X post about the arrest here:

Mogotsi appeared before the Madlanga Commission

Mogotsi’s arrest comes shortly after his appearance at the Madlanga Commission earlier in the day. During proceedings, he refused to answer questions, saying he did not want to incriminate himself.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News