Lekompo hitmaker Shebeshxt made his first appearance at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 15 May 2026

The Limpopo-born rapper reportedly faces 11 new charges, bringing the total number of charges to a staggering high

In a twist, the rapper's lawyer does not object to the added charges, and Mzansi did not withhold their opinions

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Shebeshxt faces 11 additional charges, bringing the total number of charges to a staggering high. Image: officialshebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, affectionately known as Shebeshxt, appeared at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, for the first time.

The Lekompo rapper was hit with a major bombshell as 11 new charges were added to his existing ones.

Shebeshxt faces another blow

According to Daily Sun, Shebeshxt's lawyer, Michael Khumalo, allegedly did not object to the charges that he is facing.

As it stands, Shebe faces charges of robbery, multiple assault claims, illegal possession of firearms, theft, and multiple charges of attempted murder. In addition to the charges, Shebeshxt is accused of carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm

Shebeshxts additional charges brought the total number of charges to a staggering high, as he now faces 20 charges.

The singer was arrested in November 2025, and he remains behind bars with his next appearance taking place on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's mounting legal drama

@AlgoTeacher shared:

"Not long from now, when winter sets in while he is behind bars, Shebeshxt will begin to realise how foolish he was playing with freedom. Those cells can be cold at night. They make a man think straight."

@SikhoPhilani said:

"These young men plainly refuse to learn! The real world is completely different from the TikTok world. Hopefully, he learns his lessons and comes back a better citizen after his sentence (he won't escape all these charges)."

@JonathanSibany1

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56m

Shebeshxt is in jail because he doesn't have 2 million to pay off the prosecutor and magistrate like all the mafia bosses who committed far worse crimes."

@Blessieli2002

"Thre ]e is no dustbin for A brother. Kodwa, those who surrounded this man were wrong for not giving him some piece, of advice!!"

Sizwe reacts to Shebesxt's new appearance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Shebeshxt's latest court appearance

The Lekompo singer made a brief appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's court for his third bail hearing

Before judgment was passed down, Sizwe Dhlomo made a statement that ruffled some people's feathers

Source: Briefly News