Shebeshxt Faces 11 New Charges Following Recent Court Appearance, Rapper’s Lawyer Does Not Object
- Lekompo hitmaker Shebeshxt made his first appearance at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 15 May 2026
- The Limpopo-born rapper reportedly faces 11 new charges, bringing the total number of charges to a staggering high
- In a twist, the rapper's lawyer does not object to the added charges, and Mzansi did not withhold their opinions
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Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, affectionately known as Shebeshxt, appeared at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, for the first time.
The Lekompo rapper was hit with a major bombshell as 11 new charges were added to his existing ones.
Shebeshxt faces another blow
According to Daily Sun, Shebeshxt's lawyer, Michael Khumalo, allegedly did not object to the charges that he is facing.
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As it stands, Shebe faces charges of robbery, multiple assault claims, illegal possession of firearms, theft, and multiple charges of attempted murder. In addition to the charges, Shebeshxt is accused of carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm
Shebeshxts additional charges brought the total number of charges to a staggering high, as he now faces 20 charges.
The singer was arrested in November 2025, and he remains behind bars with his next appearance taking place on Thursday, 28 May 2026.
Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's mounting legal drama
@AlgoTeacher shared:
"Not long from now, when winter sets in while he is behind bars, Shebeshxt will begin to realise how foolish he was playing with freedom. Those cells can be cold at night. They make a man think straight."
@SikhoPhilani said:
"These young men plainly refuse to learn! The real world is completely different from the TikTok world. Hopefully, he learns his lessons and comes back a better citizen after his sentence (he won't escape all these charges)."
@JonathanSibany1
·
56m
Shebeshxt is in jail because he doesn't have 2 million to pay off the prosecutor and magistrate like all the mafia bosses who committed far worse crimes."
@Blessieli2002
"Thre ]e is no dustbin for A brother. Kodwa, those who surrounded this man were wrong for not giving him some piece, of advice!!"
Sizwe reacts to Shebesxt's new appearance
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Shebeshxt's latest court appearance
The Lekompo singer made a brief appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's court for his third bail hearing
Before judgment was passed down, Sizwe Dhlomo made a statement that ruffled some people's feathers
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za