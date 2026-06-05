Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka was a trending topic online after fans unearthed her "bricking" scandal

In 2021, she went viral after a past comment she left on a couple's picture, only to date the man much later on

Social media was floored with the throwback drama, leaving hilarious reactions to the resurfaced screenshots

Manaka Ranaka's baby daddy also allegedly dated a friend. Image: manakaranaka

Source: Instagram

X users were discussing some of the reasons some couples chose to hide their relationships. Manaka Ranaka's bricking scandal was hilariously brought up, with people dragging her all over again.

@KhananiShingan1 asked, "What’s the reason why you don’t post your partner on social media?"

User @officiatwinny reacted with the post of Manaka and her baby daddy, and the comment she left whch suggested that she allegedly "stole her friend's man."

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What happened between Manaka and her baby daddy?

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka was a major topic on social media in 2021, when netizens uncovered that she allegedly "snatched" her friend's man and had a baby with him. It was first discovered when Ranaka left a comment on her baby daddy's photo with his ex-partner, calling them her favourite couple.

Then, another photo surfaced of Ranaka and the man posing together, and she later flaunted their relationship on Instagram.

It was later discovered by iHarare back in 2021 that the actress and her boo were a couple way back when, in the 2000s. When they reportedly called it quits, Ntuthuko Mdletshe allegedly married another woman, and it was evident that the lady and Manaka knew each other personally.

At the time of their relationship, the news publication reported that they shared a child, but when they got back together, they had a son together.

When the drama surfaced, Manaka, whose baby was an infant at the time, clapped back at claims that she is a home wrecker, "Bafikile ondabeni bathi I'm a home wrecker (gossipmongers have arrived, they are saying I am a home wrecker). Ai, let me go breastfeed. It's the #letsrewind for me," she joked.

The incident was hilariously compared to Denise Zimba's drama, where her friend stole her man.

Manaka Ranaka's baby daddy was allegedly married to a friend. Image: manakaranaka

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Manaka Ranaka's drama

Below are some of the hilarious reactions online:

@MaabuleM clarified:

"Manaka dated the man first."

@nero_diner0 stated:

“It takes a brick to build a home.”

@yondela688861 asked:

"Are they still together? I hope they are."

@MsibiGugumsibi8 laughed:

"Once they say my people lol, know they want either one of you."

@Authentic_R03 replied:

"This is why you should post him, so that you know what you are dealing with. What’s the worst that could happen."

@officialtwinny said:

"Sliding in an application."

@idarkelihle joked:

"That’s not even a brick, I don’t even know what to call it."

Manaka Ranaka calls out South African women

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Manaka Ranaka called out South African women who sell their identities for money.

In a video, Ranaka slammed South African women who are willing to sell their identities for a measly R1,000 to foreign men.

Source: Briefly News