Who is King Misuzulu's second wife, Queen Nozizwe KaMulela?

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela is the second wife of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini of the Zulu Nation. She is an experienced banking executive from Eswatini with a background in law. She married His Majesty a few months before his coronation in August 2022.

King Misuzulu's second wife is well-accomplished academically and has held various influential positions in the Eswatini banking sector. Her mother was the first Swati woman to obtain a PhD and was the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Eswatini.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's profile and bio summary

Full name Ndlunkulu Nozizwe Pearl Mulela-Zulu Date of birth 22nd March 1976 Age 47 years old in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Eswatini Nationality Swati Religion Christian (Anglican) Marital status Married Husband His Majesty King Misuzulu Sinqobile ka Zwelithini of the Zulu Nation Education Stellenbosch University (LLM) Rhodes University (LLB) National University of Lesotho (Bachelor of Law) Stellenbosch Business School (MBA) Profession Banking executive Position Managing Director of Eswatini Bank (since 2021) Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

Who is Queen Nozizwe?

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela-Zulu is the second wife of His Majesty King Misuzulu Sinqobile ka Zwelithini-Zulu. The couple met through a family friend and tied the knot ten years later. The Zulu Queen was able to fall into her role easily since Swati and Zulu cultures are almost similar.

King Misuzulu paid lobola and performed other traditional ceremonies before his coronation in August 2022. The couple is yet to have an actual wedding ceremony.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's age

The second Zulu Queen was born on 22nd March 1976 in Eswatini. She is 47 years old as of 2023.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's parents

Her father is a Zambian national, while her mother is the late Swati Professor Lydia Makhubu. Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's mother was the first Swati female to get a PhD and the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Swaziland (now called the University of Eswatini).

Nozizwe was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents in Usuthu village in Luyengo, Swaziland. She grew up in a staunch Anglican household alongside several other children raised by her grandparents.

Does Queen Nozizwe have a child?

The second Zulu Queen does not have children. Her husband, King Misuzulu, has three children: two with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela and one with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of amaMpondo royalty in the Eastern Cape.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's education

Her Majesty is an alumnus of Sydney Williams Primary in Manzini. She later enrolled at St Michael's Girls High School, where she served as captain of the netball team and was leader of the Anglican Youth Club.

The Queen wanted to be a doctor but had to switch her professional goals after failing in sciences in her first year of college. She then enrolled at the University of Lesotho to pursue a Bachelor of Law degree.

She did her LLB at Rhodes University and later studied for a Master's in Law degree (LLM) at Stellenbosch University. She did her Master's in Business Administration at Stellenbosch Business School.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's career

Her Majesty worked as a Candidate Attorney at Robinson Bertram Attorneys soon after graduation. She was promoted to Practicing Attorney after her admission to the Bar. She also lectured law part-time at the University of Eswatini.

She later became the Company Secretary and Legal Advisor of Standard Bank Eswatini. The Queen then joined the banking sector as a Relationship Manager. She has been a member of several influential boards, including the Eswatini Television Authority, Road Transportation Appeals, and Junior Achievement Eswatini.

In 2012, Nozizwe became the Executive Manager of Corporate Business at Eswatini Bank. In 2019, she joined First National Bank, Eswatini, as Executive Head of Commercial Banking. She was made the Managing Director of Eswatini Bank in September 2021, becoming the first female to occupy that position since its establishment in 1965.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela's latest news

Queen Nozizwe's marriage to King Misuzulu has reportedly been on the rocks. According to Sunday World, the union was severely strained and had to be brought to the attention of King Misuzulu's uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini.

The AmaZulu royal house has not commented on the issue to avoid drawing negative attention to the new monarch. According to royal insider information, the Zulu King wants to end the marriage.

The problem is the king has completely lost interest in rekindling the relationship with the queen. So, he wants out completely from the relationship. The elders have tried to intervene, but it seems the relationship cannot be saved.

Queen Nozizwe KaMulela was well-established career-wise before joining the Zulu royal family. She continues to use her success in the corporate world and her deep-rooted traditional values to empower women and the youth.

