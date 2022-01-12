Most fans know about Eminem's daughter, Hailie, who he often mentions in songs. She even appeared in his Mockingbird music video. However, another child is seen in the home videos and mentioned in the lyrics alongside the term "sister", but how is Whitney Scott Mathers related to Eminem? Briefly has all you need to know about the infamous rapper's family life.

Eminem and Kim have had an infamously disastrous relationship, but luckily they were blessed with Hailey. Kim has had another child since, but is Whitney Scott Mathers Eminem's daughter? Read on to find out.

Biography

This young starlet was born on 16 April 2002 in Joseph, Missouri. Whitney Scott Mathers' mother is Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, and the couple shares a daughter named Hailie Jade. The talented rapper added another sister to the mix when he adopted Alaina Marie.

Whitney Scott Mathers' real father is a tattoo artist named Eric Hartter, who sadly passed away from a drug overdose in March 2020 at 40 years old. He was reportedly found dead in an abandoned house in Detroit.

Whitney Scott Mathers' school graduation was due to take place in 2020, but the Coronavirus restrictions put a stop to any celebrations. So long, the young adult is apparently currently studying online at an unspecified University.

Did Eminem adopt Whitney Scott Mathers?

Before the untimely death of her absent father, Eric, Eminem realised that help was needed and rose to the occasion. Not only did he adopt Hailie's sister, but he also took legal responsibility for Kim's twin sister's child, Alaina, whose mother died of a drug overdose.

Throwing some pride and admiration in her father's direction. Photo: @whitneymathers8

Source: Twitter

Why did Eminem adopt Whitney? The child was not living in a comfortable or safe environment. Her mother, Kimberly, was addicted to drugs, and her father, Eric Hartter, was involved in criminal activities and was either on the run or behind bars. There was no one to care for the poor girl, so Eminem stepped up to become Whitney Scott Mathers' father.

Whitney Scott Mathers' social media

The teen's sexual orientation was confirmed on Whitney Scott Mathers' Instagram account, where she declared herself as bisexual.

In August 2021, Whitney Scott Mathers' Tiktok became a platform for further declarations. Firstly, the 20-year-old announced that they identify as non-binary, with the accepted pronouns of he/she/they. A name change was also in order, and they chose Stevie for the honours.

In another TikTok Video, Stevie states that they were only made aware of the facts of their adoption following the death of Eric Hartter in 2020.

Whitney Scott Mathers' net worth

Seeing as they are still studying and under the custody of the talented rapper, we will evaluate Whitney Scott Mathers' and Eminem's net worth together. The renowned musician is worth an estimated $230 million in January 2022. Eminem shares his $1.5 million Michigan mansion with his three children.

Another celebrity takes a stand against traditional gender conformity. Photo: @whitneymathes8

Source: Twitter

Whitney Scott Mathers, now known as Stevie, would have grown up in the worst of circumstances, as both of her parents were drug addicts and incapable of being responsible for a child, let alone three. The renowned rapper may have a "bad boy" reputation when it comes to his music, but Eminem stepped up to adopt not one but two children, giving them the safe haven they so desperately needed.

