Who exactly is Abby Acone? Facts about the Fox 13 weather anchor

Abby Acone is a respected figure in broadcast meteorology, known for her trusted climate reporting in the Pacific Northwest. She is also one of the most vocal queer anchors and mental health advocates on television.

I love forecasting and reporting on weather-related issues — it's my passion.

Abby Acone works at Fox 13 in Seattle, Washington, as a meteorologist and anchor.

She publicly revealed she is bisexual in June 2024 after being in a straight marriage for almost a decade.

The climate reporter studied communication and Spanish at WSU before getting her meteorology degree at MSU.

Abby Acone's profile summary

Full name Abby Acone Date of birth May 11, 1991 Age 34 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Bellevue, Washington, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington Sexual orientation Bisexual Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Riley Education Washington State University (Communication and Spanish) Mississippi State University (Meteorology) Profession Meteorologist, anchor, career coach Salary Approx. $84,000 – $134,000 Net worth Approx. $500,000 – $1.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Abby Acone grew up in western Washington

Abby was born in Bellevue, Washington, as the oldest child. She has not shared much about her siblings, but occasionally posts about her parents, who have supported her and been her safe space since childhood.

Her father, whom she describes as her most loyal viewer, introduced her to jazz music, which she still loves.

In early March 2025, she shared on Facebook that they went on a father-daughter date at Benaroya Hall in Seattle to see the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra performing.

Happy Father’s Day to my most loyal viewer! My Dad inspires me to be the best version of myself in my career and with my family. Thankful for you, Pa!

Abby Acone is an award-winning meteorologist

Abby studied Communication and Spanish at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. In 2018, she graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in meteorology.

She began her career as a general assignment reporter and weather anchor at KEPR/KIMA TV in Tri-Cities, Washington, for two years.

Abby then moved to Colorado in August 2014 to work as a meteorologist at KRDO in Colorado Springs. She returned to her home state in December 2018 to work for ABC's Seattle affiliate, KOMO-TV.

Abby joined Seattle-based Fox 13 in 2021 as a morning meteorologist. The network made her an anchor on Good Day Seattle in November 2024.

She won the Associated Press Best Weathercast Award in 2017. She later won the 2023 regional Emmy Award alongside her Fox 13 family.

Abby is the treasurer of the American Meteorological Society, Puget Sound Chapter. She also earned the National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

Abby came out as bi in her 20s

The Fox 13 meteorologist describes herself as a late-blooming femme for coming out as queer when she was an adult.

She revealed in an October 2024 Instagram video that she knew she liked girls in her early 20s and told her friends and family about it when she was 27.

Abby came out on TV and social media in June 2024. She also launched a personal Instagram dedicated to her LGBTQ+ lifestyle and advocacy. Acone grew up as a conservative Christian and has shared that she had internalised homophobia.

I challenged my beliefs, did some reading, listened to queer people's life experiences, and became more grounded and confident in my identity. I was still able to feel connected to my faith throughout this process, but I looked at things from a new perspective.

Abby Acone has a girlfriend

The Emmy-winning meteorologist was frustrated with dating apps before meeting Seattle-based marketing specialist Alli Lehr. They were introduced through mutual friends and have been dating since mid-2024.

Alli keeps a low profile, but Abby Acone occasionally talks about her and their relationship on social media. In an April 2025 Instagram post, she wrote:

I can't believe I used to believe that this type of love was sinful. Loving Alli has been one of the most sacred experiences of my life.

Abby Acone had a husband for almost a decade

The meteorologist married Riley in June 2013, in Bellevue, Washington, and often posted about him on social media. During their 7th anniversary in June 2020, she celebrated their marriage with a post on X (Twitter), writing, "I love the life we've built together."

Abby Acone is no longer married to Riley, but talks positively about him. She praised him for being respectful and supportive when she came out to him. He was the first person she talked to about her bisexuality before she broke the news to her family and friends.

He didn't make me feel objectified or fetishised. I know not everyone is so lucky in their coming out experience. I'm happy to report that my queerness didn't create any friction in our relationship.

She continued,

In large part, this had to do with the fact that it didn't affect our relationship status. We were monogamous. Our divorce years later was unrelated.

Riley and Abby did not welcome any kids. She revealed in a 2022 Fox 13 video that she loves being an aunt to her siblings' kids.

Abby Acone is a mental health advocate

The meteorologist uses her platform to raise awareness on mental health and has been open about her OCD journey. To mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Month 2025, Abby took to Instagram to share how she managed her condition, which was starting to affect her life after being diagnosed in adulthood.

My desire to share about my OCD comes from wanting to lower the stigma. I also want to show that high-achieving, high-capacity people are also vulnerable to mental illness. I also know that sharing details like this can change someone's life.

Conclusion

A lot has happened to Abby Acone since she started her meteorology career over a decade ago. Beyond weather forecasting, she brings crucial LGBTQ+ and mental health representation to television.

