How tall is Sutton Foster? 15 facts about the Broadway star
Sutton Foster is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall, but her extensive career in show business stands taller. The Tony-winning Broadway veteran is known for her work in musicals like The Music Man and Anything Goes. Foster told GMA in 2020 that she is not afraid to navigate her career as she ages.
I have no desire to go back. I want to go forward.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Sutton Foster's profile summary
- 15 interesting facts about Sutton Foster
- 1. Sutton is a native of southeastern Georgia
- 2. Sutton's older brother, Hunter Foster, is an accomplished actor
- 3. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance evolved from Broadway colleagues
- 4. Sutton has been in two marriages
- 5. Sutton Foster adopted a daughter
- 6. Sutton loves dogs
- 7. Foster played her first lead role at the age of 10
- 8. Sutton Foster has built an extensive Broadway career
- 9. Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winner
- 10. Sutton Foster has notable movie and TV show credits
- 11. Foster is an accomplished recording artist
- 12. Sutton had a brief college stint
- 13. Foster is an adjunct faculty member at NYU and Ball State University
- 14. Sutton Foster is an avid crafter
- 15. Sutton has built a multi-million-dollar empire
- Sutton Foster is dating X-Men actor Hugh Jackman after filing for divorce from husband Ted Griffin in October 2024.
- The actress started participating in stage productions as a child and made her Broadway debut in the mid-1990s.
- Foster has one kid, daughter Emily Dale, whom she adopted after struggling with fertility.
Sutton Foster's profile summary
|Real name
|Sutton Lenore Foster
|Date of birth
|March 18, 1975
|Age
|50 years old (as of June 2025)
|Place of birth
|Statesboro, Georgia, United States
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm)
|Ex-husbands
|Ted Griffin (2014-2024)Christian Borle (2006-2009)
|Children
|Emily Dale Griffin
|Siblings
|Hunter Foster
|Profession
|Actress, singer, dancer
|Net worth
|Approx. $4 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebook
15 interesting facts about Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster recently made headlines after viral rumours that she was involved with Hugh Jackman when he was still married to Deborra-Lee Furness.
In a May 2025 statement to the Daily Mail, Furness insinuated that she went through 'a traumatic journey of betrayal.' Sutton has not publicly addressed the situation. Below are 15 things to know about the Broadway icon.
1. Sutton is a native of southeastern Georgia
Foster was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to Bob and Helen. Her family later relocated to Troy, Michigan, where she grew up. The Broadway star has credited Michigan for giving her art opportunities and opening doors for her. She told Pride Source in 2021:
I owe a lot to Michigan. I went to Troy High. I don't think I would be doing what I do if we hadn't moved to Michigan. There were so many more opportunities there than there were in Georgia
2. Sutton's older brother, Hunter Foster, is an accomplished actor
Sutton has one sibling, Hunter Foster, who is an actor, singer, playwright, and director with several Broadway credits. He is married to actress Jennifer Cody. Hunter and Sutton share a close bond and starred together in the ABC TV series Bunheads (2012-2013).
3. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance evolved from Broadway colleagues
Foster and Hugh Jackman's dating rumours started after they starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. The Australian actor announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.
Sutton Foster also filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. Hugh Jackman and Sutton went public with their relationship in January 2025 after being spotted showing PDA during a Los Angeles outing.
4. Sutton has been in two marriages
Sutton Foster met her first husband, actor Christian Borle, in college, and they were married on September 18, 2006. They divorced in 2009 but remained friends. The actress married screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2014 after meeting him on a blind date. They were together for ten years before she filed for divorce in 2024.
5. Sutton Foster adopted a daughter
Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin adopted Emily Dale in April 2017, over a month after her birth on March 5, 2017. The actress has openly shared her fertility struggles and her decision to pursue adoption after undergoing several unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilisation. She discussed the frustrating process in a 2018 People interview, saying:
I was always trying to make sense of why it wasn't working. I always thought, there has to be a reason. Now I realize Emily was so clearly meant to be our daughter... I was so angry that it was so hard.
6. Sutton loves dogs
The 'Younger' actress is allergic to cats but loves dogs. She has two rescue dogs called Mabel and Brody, and previously had a rescue called Linus. Sutton is a strong advocate for pet adoption. In August 2024, she co-hosted the 26th Annual Broadway Barks, a New York City annual dog and cat adoption event.
7. Foster played her first lead role at the age of 10
50-year-old Sutton Foster was 10 years old when she portrayed the title character in a community theatre production of the musical Annie in Augusta, Georgia. In her 2016 interview with CBS News, the actress revealed that it was her mother, Helen, who encouraged her to try.
My mother said, 'You should audition,' and I was, like, 'I don't want to, I wanna play with my friend, Bethany!' And my mom’s like, 'You should go, and Bethany can come, too.' And we went to the audition, I had to sing. And my mom said the room got really quiet. And then they cast me as Annie.
8. Sutton Foster has built an extensive Broadway career
Foster made her Broadway debut in 1996 when she joined the cast of Grease. She got her big break in 2002 when she landed the role of Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie.
The actress has since solidified her status as a leading lady in Broadway musicals with roles like Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical, Jo March in Little Women, Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Inga in Young Frankenstein, and Janet Van de Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone.
9. Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winner
Foster won her first Tony Award in 2002 for Best Actress in a Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie and her second in 2011 for Anything Goes. She also received Drama Desk Awards for the same productions.
The actress has also received seven Tony Award nominations. She won the Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance in Shrek the Musical and Anything Goes. In 2022, she won a Drama League Award for The Music Man.
10. Sutton Foster has notable movie and TV show credits
Sutton portrayed Liza Miller in Younger for seven seasons from 2015 to 2021. The comedy-drama is about a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be in her 20s to restart her career. Foster was 39 years old when she started filming Younger and 46 when the series ended in June 2021.
The actress also portrayed Michelle Simms in Bunheads and made guest appearances in shows like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Royal Pains, and Elementary. Her movie roles have included The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014) and Gravy (2015).
11. Foster is an accomplished recording artist
Foster released her first album, Wish, in 2009. She followed it with An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle in 2011 and Take Me to the World in 2018. She has also been featured on Broadway cast recordings for shows like Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, Shrek the Musical, Anything Goes, and The Music Man.
12. Sutton had a brief college stint
The Younger actress enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study musical theatre. She dropped out after one year to pursue her theatrical career full-time. She later received honorary doctorates from Ball State University in 2012 and Boston Conservatory at Berklee in 2019 for her contributions to the arts.
13. Foster is an adjunct faculty member at NYU and Ball State University
Foster is on the Faculty of New York University's New Studio on Broadway at Tisch School of the Arts. She is also an Instructor of Theatre in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Ball State University.
14. Sutton Foster is an avid crafter
Foster is passionate about crafting and even wrote a book called Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. She is good at crocheting, cross-stitching, and collaging. She told Oprah Daily in October 2024 that crafting is her key to happiness.
When life is crazy, I say, 'I'm going to crochet,' and suddenly it all makes sense.
15. Sutton has built a multi-million-dollar empire
Sutton Foster's net worth in 2025 is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $4 million from her show business career spanning four decades. In October 2024, she sold her 1895 home in Tuxedo, New York, for $2 million. She purchased it in 2021 for $1.61 million.
At 5 feet 9 inches tall, Sutton Foster remains one of Broadway's most talented and accomplished stars. Beyond her physical stature and career, she balances her life with crafting hobbies, rescuing dogs, and caring for her daughter, Emily.
