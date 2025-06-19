How tall is Sutton Foster? 15 facts about the Broadway star

Sutton Foster is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall, but her extensive career in show business stands taller. The Tony-winning Broadway veteran is known for her work in musicals like The Music Man and Anything Goes. Foster told GMA in 2020 that she is not afraid to navigate her career as she ages.

I have no desire to go back. I want to go forward.

Sutton Foster poses at the opening night of the revival of the classic musical 'Once Upon a Mattress' on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on August 12, 2024. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sutton Foster is dating X-Men actor Hugh Jackman after filing for divorce from husband Ted Griffin in October 2024.

after filing for divorce from husband Ted Griffin in October 2024. The actress started participating in stage productions as a child and made her Broadway debut in the mid-1990s.

Foster has one kid, daughter Emily Dale, whom she adopted after struggling with fertility.

Sutton Foster's profile summary

Real name Sutton Lenore Foster Date of birth March 18, 1975 Age 50 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Statesboro, Georgia, United States Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Ex-husbands Ted Griffin (2014-2024) Christian Borle (2006-2009) Children Emily Dale Griffin Siblings Hunter Foster Profession Actress, singer, dancer Net worth Approx. $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook

15 interesting facts about Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster recently made headlines after viral rumours that she was involved with Hugh Jackman when he was still married to Deborra-Lee Furness.

In a May 2025 statement to the Daily Mail, Furness insinuated that she went through 'a traumatic journey of betrayal.' Sutton has not publicly addressed the situation. Below are 15 things to know about the Broadway icon.

Five facts about actress Sutton Foster. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)

1. Sutton is a native of southeastern Georgia

Foster was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to Bob and Helen. Her family later relocated to Troy, Michigan, where she grew up. The Broadway star has credited Michigan for giving her art opportunities and opening doors for her. She told Pride Source in 2021:

I owe a lot to Michigan. I went to Troy High. I don't think I would be doing what I do if we hadn't moved to Michigan. There were so many more opportunities there than there were in Georgia

2. Sutton's older brother, Hunter Foster, is an accomplished actor

Sutton has one sibling, Hunter Foster, who is an actor, singer, playwright, and director with several Broadway credits. He is married to actress Jennifer Cody. Hunter and Sutton share a close bond and starred together in the ABC TV series Bunheads (2012-2013).

Sutton Foster and Hunter Foster at the Opening Night Party for Young Frankenstein at The Empire State Building on November 8, 2007, in NYC. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

3. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance evolved from Broadway colleagues

Foster and Hugh Jackman's dating rumours started after they starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. The Australian actor announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

Sutton Foster also filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. Hugh Jackman and Sutton went public with their relationship in January 2025 after being spotted showing PDA during a Los Angeles outing.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

4. Sutton has been in two marriages

Sutton Foster met her first husband, actor Christian Borle, in college, and they were married on September 18, 2006. They divorced in 2009 but remained friends. The actress married screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2014 after meeting him on a blind date. They were together for ten years before she filed for divorce in 2024.

5. Sutton Foster adopted a daughter

Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin adopted Emily Dale in April 2017, over a month after her birth on March 5, 2017. The actress has openly shared her fertility struggles and her decision to pursue adoption after undergoing several unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilisation. She discussed the frustrating process in a 2018 People interview, saying:

I was always trying to make sense of why it wasn't working. I always thought, there has to be a reason. Now I realize Emily was so clearly meant to be our daughter... I was so angry that it was so hard.

Sutton with Christian Borle at the 'Spamalot' opening night (R) and with Ted Griffin at the "Mr. Doubtfire" opening night on Broadway on December 5, 2021 (L). Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

6. Sutton loves dogs

The 'Younger' actress is allergic to cats but loves dogs. She has two rescue dogs called Mabel and Brody, and previously had a rescue called Linus. Sutton is a strong advocate for pet adoption. In August 2024, she co-hosted the 26th Annual Broadway Barks, a New York City annual dog and cat adoption event.

Sutton Foster attends the 13th Annual Broadway Barks! at Shubert Alley on July 9, 2011, in New York City (R). Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Lev Radin (modified by author)

7. Foster played her first lead role at the age of 10

50-year-old Sutton Foster was 10 years old when she portrayed the title character in a community theatre production of the musical Annie in Augusta, Georgia. In her 2016 interview with CBS News, the actress revealed that it was her mother, Helen, who encouraged her to try.

My mother said, 'You should audition,' and I was, like, 'I don't want to, I wanna play with my friend, Bethany!' And my mom’s like, 'You should go, and Bethany can come, too.' And we went to the audition, I had to sing. And my mom said the room got really quiet. And then they cast me as Annie.

8. Sutton Foster has built an extensive Broadway career

Foster made her Broadway debut in 1996 when she joined the cast of Grease. She got her big break in 2002 when she landed the role of Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The actress has since solidified her status as a leading lady in Broadway musicals with roles like Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical, Jo March in Little Women, Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Inga in Young Frankenstein, and Janet Van de Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd" on Broadway at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 9, 2024, in NYC Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

9. Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winner

Foster won her first Tony Award in 2002 for Best Actress in a Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie and her second in 2011 for Anything Goes. She also received Drama Desk Awards for the same productions.

The actress has also received seven Tony Award nominations. She won the Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance in Shrek the Musical and Anything Goes. In 2022, she won a Drama League Award for The Music Man.

10. Sutton Foster has notable movie and TV show credits

Sutton portrayed Liza Miller in Younger for seven seasons from 2015 to 2021. The comedy-drama is about a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be in her 20s to restart her career. Foster was 39 years old when she started filming Younger and 46 when the series ended in June 2021.

The actress also portrayed Michelle Simms in Bunheads and made guest appearances in shows like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Royal Pains, and Elementary. Her movie roles have included The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014) and Gravy (2015).

Sutton Foster attends the 'Younger' season 5 premiere party at Cecconi's Dumbo on June 4, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

11. Foster is an accomplished recording artist

Foster released her first album, Wish, in 2009. She followed it with An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle in 2011 and Take Me to the World in 2018. She has also been featured on Broadway cast recordings for shows like Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, Shrek the Musical, Anything Goes, and The Music Man.

Sutton Foster performs during the Global Lyme Alliance Fourth Annual New York City Gala on October 11, 2018, in NYC (R). Photo: Rob Kim/Manny Hernandez (modified by author)

12. Sutton had a brief college stint

The Younger actress enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study musical theatre. She dropped out after one year to pursue her theatrical career full-time. She later received honorary doctorates from Ball State University in 2012 and Boston Conservatory at Berklee in 2019 for her contributions to the arts.

13. Foster is an adjunct faculty member at NYU and Ball State University

Foster is on the Faculty of New York University's New Studio on Broadway at Tisch School of the Arts. She is also an Instructor of Theatre in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Ball State University.

Sutton Foster attends the 2024 Drama Desk Awards at NYU Skirball Center on June 10, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

14. Sutton Foster is an avid crafter

Foster is passionate about crafting and even wrote a book called Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. She is good at crocheting, cross-stitching, and collaging. She told Oprah Daily in October 2024 that crafting is her key to happiness.

When life is crazy, I say, 'I'm going to crochet,' and suddenly it all makes sense.

Sutton Foster crocheting. Photo: @suttonlenore (modified by author)

15. Sutton has built a multi-million-dollar empire

Sutton Foster's net worth in 2025 is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $4 million from her show business career spanning four decades. In October 2024, she sold her 1895 home in Tuxedo, New York, for $2 million. She purchased it in 2021 for $1.61 million.

Sutton Foster attends the 2025 Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

At 5 feet 9 inches tall, Sutton Foster remains one of Broadway's most talented and accomplished stars. Beyond her physical stature and career, she balances her life with crafting hobbies, rescuing dogs, and caring for her daughter, Emily.

