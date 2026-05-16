Brandon Clarke’s sudden death has left the NBA community stunned as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his passing

The Memphis Grizzlies forward had recently faced legal troubles while battling through another difficult injury-hit season

Fans, teammates and sports figures across the world continue paying tribute as authorities await toxicology results

Brandon Clarke’s death leaves Memphis heartbroken. Image: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

The basketball world is still struggling to process the sudden death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, who died aged 29. Clarke’s passing was confirmed by the NBA franchise on 12 May 2026, with investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death still ongoing.

Authorities in Los Angeles confirmed that Clarke was found dead inside a home near the city earlier this week. According to reports from multiple international publications, an autopsy has already been completed, but officials are still awaiting toxicology results before determining an official cause of death.

Brandon Clarke death investigation continues

The sudden death of the Canadian-born NBA player has triggered widespread speculation online after reports emerged that drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered at the residence where Clarke was found.

The Memphis Grizzlies said in a statement that the organisation was “heartbroken” by Clarke’s death.

“Brandon was an outstanding team-mate and an even better person whose impact on the organisation and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten,” the team said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to Clarke, describing him as a beloved Grizzlies leader who played with passion and grit.

Reports indicate that investigators are also examining details surrounding the emergency call made before Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Clarke arrest and kratom questions resurface

Clarke’s death comes just weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas on 1 April 2026.

Authorities alleged that the Grizzlies player was driving at speeds exceeding 160km/h before being stopped by police. Reports state that officers later discovered more than 230 grams of kratom inside the vehicle.

Kratom is a plant-based substance commonly marketed as a remedy for pain, anxiety and opioid withdrawal symptoms in the United States.

Health officials in the US have previously raised concerns about compounds linked to kratom and possible drug-related death risks, although authorities have not confirmed whether the substance played any role in Clarke’s death.

Memphis Grizzlies mourn fan favourite Brandon Clarke

Clarke spent all seven of his NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The forward quickly became one of the team’s most popular players because of his energetic style and defensive work rate. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team during the 2019-20 season after averaging 12.1 points per game.

However, repeated injuries slowed his career in recent years. Clarke missed large parts of the past three seasons because of Achilles, knee and calf injuries.

Fans have continued gathering outside FedExForum in Memphis to leave flowers, jerseys and handwritten tributes in honour of the late star.

The Grizzlies have not yet announced details regarding a public memorial service.

Basketball world shaken by Brandon Clarke tragic death. Image: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

NBA tributes pour in after Brandon Clarke death

Players, fans and basketball figures across social media have continued posting emotional tributes following Clarke’s death.

His agency, Priority Sports, described him as “the gentlest soul” who always supported those around him.

Many fans have also reflected on how Clarke fought through repeated injury setbacks while remaining an important figure within the Grizzlies dressing room.

As toxicology investigations continue, the NBA community now waits for answers while mourning one of Memphis’ most respected players.

Source: Briefly News