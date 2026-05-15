Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa will eventually go to jail over the Phala Phala scandal

He made the remarks during an interview with JJ Tabane on the Frank Dialogue podcast

The ANC has continued to support Ramaphosa despite ongoing pressure from opposition parties

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

EFF president Julius Malema (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (right). Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Ridger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — EFF leader Julius Malema has doubled down on his criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa, claiming that the president will eventually face jail time over the Phala Phala saga.

Malema made the remarks during a conversation with broadcaster and political analyst JJ Tabane on the Frank Dialogue podcast today, 15 May 2026.

Malema says Ramaphosa will face jail time despite the review

Clips from the discussion were shared on social media by Malema, where the EFF leader insisted that Ramaphosa would ultimately have to stand trial.

Speaking to Tabane, Malema said Ramaphosa is going to jail.

"It might not happen now. He can go and interdict that judgment and then proceed with those appeals; he will still have to stand trial. It is unavoidable,” he said

The Economic Freedom Fighters have consistently called for Ramaphosa to step down since the Phala Phala scandal emerged in 2022. The controversy centres on the theft of foreign currency hidden at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo and allegations around the handling of the incident.

His comments came shortly after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the ANC NEC’s stance regarding the Constitutional Court ruling linked to the Phala Phala matter and Ramaphosa’s decision not to resign.

See the video of Julius Malema saying Ramaphosa will go to jail:

ANC stands behind Ramaphosa's decision not to resign

Despite growing pressure from opposition parties, the ANC has continued to stand behind Ramaphosa. The ruling party reiterated its support for the president during the recent media briefing, maintaining that he would continue fulfilling his responsibilities as head of state.

Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said they, as the NEC, did not seek to persuade the President on whether he should resign or not. He further said the president considered the matter carefully, guided by the law, and subsequently briefed the NEC, where they reflected on his decision and found it to be sound.

Ramaphosa fights back after Phala Phala ConCourt ruling

In related news, Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a 'family meeting' and indicated that he will be taking the report that found he may have breached the constitution on review in the high court. The address took place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. In the address, Ramaphosa reiterated that, upon his election as promised, he would serve the country with integrity and would therefore not resign. The president added that he respected the constitution and would abide by the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Julius Malema in dialogue with JJ Tabane. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

ActionSA to lay criminal charges against Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA said it would lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal, arguing that new details point to possible violations of the law. The party said the charges would be based on the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, after recent media reports suggested that about R15 million was stolen in the Phala Phala saga, higher than the previously reported R10 million.

Source: Briefly News