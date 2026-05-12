ActionSA says it will lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal

The party claims new reports suggest up to R15 million was stolen from the Limpopo farm, more than the previously stated R10 million

ActionSA argues that Ramaphosa must be held accountable, saying emerging details point to inconsistencies in how the incident was reported

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba (right). Images: Luba Lesolle and Sharo Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — ActionSA says it will lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal, arguing that new details show possible violations of the law.

The party claims the charges will be based on the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as allegations of perjury and fraud linked to statements Ramaphosa made about money stolen from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in 2020.

Party alleges inconsistencies in reports from Ramaphosa

According to Eyewitness News, recent media reports have suggested that about R15 million was stolen, which is higher than the R10 million figure that was previously reported.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party believes Ramaphosa must be held accountable if it is proven that incorrect information was given to police and the public.

He added that more information continues to emerge about what really happened at the farm, and said this raises serious questions about transparency.

See post about ActionSA preparing to lay charges from EWN's X account:

Action SA prepares to lay criminal charges

Beaumont said ActionSA will proceed with laying criminal charges because, in his view, South Africans were not given the full truth about the incident.

He also argued that the president should face charges of perjury for allegedly making false statements, as well as fraud related to the handling of the matter.

The party’s leader Herman Mashaba has previously called for stronger accountability from national leadership, and ActionSA says this move is part of its broader push for transparency in government.

The Phala Phala matter continues to be a major political issue, with several parties calling for further investigations and possible parliamentary action.

Source: Briefly News