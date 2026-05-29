Resident of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal began looting stores belonging to foreign nationals amid rising tensions

The mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, has been very vocal about foreign nationals

South Africans weighed in on the looting in the town, expressing mixed reactions to the escalating tension in the area

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Estcourt residents looted stores belonging to foreign nationals. Image: @DriesLiebenberg

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Chaos has erupted in Estcourt, northern KwaZulu-Natal, as some residents have begun looting shops belonging to foreign nationals.

Videos have surfaced online showing residents running down a street in the town and looting from some of the stores. The looting comes amid ongoing tension between locals and foreign nationals.

The situation has worsened after a court ruled against the mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, who has been very vocal about undocumented foreign nationals.

Videos of Estcourt residents looting surface

On 29 May 2026, videos surfaced online of residents running through the streets in broad daylight, while others casually continued their daily activities.

Many grabbed whatever wasn’t nailed down, and some even tried to take things that were secured. One man tried in vain to steal a wheelbarrow but gave up as police sirens drew closer to the scene.

The looting comes a day after residents went across the town, forcing foreign nationals to close their stores. The group, who were in support of the mayor, demanded that foreign nationals close their shops and go back to their own countries.

Mayor barred from entering businesses belonging to foreign nationals

Tensions between local and foreign nationals escalated after the Pietermaritzburg High Court barred Myeza from entering business premises belonging to foreign nationals unless he is carrying out an official inspection.

The court also ordered the mayor not to share social media posts that may incite violence against foreign nationals, and ordered him to take down the comments he had already made.

The court made the ruling after 38 shop owners took Myeza to court in a civil matter. The shop owners claimed that they felt unsafe and fearful amid the ongoing tensions, which they say were made worse by the mayor’s comments.

The matter is scheduled to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 August 2026.

The mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, has been ordered not to share social media posts that may incite violence against foreign nationals. Image: @RichardGarwe

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the looting

Social media users weighed in on the looting, and while some didn’t see anything wrong, others expressed concern that things would get worse.

@NathiRadebe_25 said about the foreigners:

“These people have disrespected SA for too long. Even the courts won’t save them now.”

@Nocoffe50 agreed:

“They were told very nicely to close and go back to their countries, but they refused. This is the result of stubbornness.”

@Sheldon_1870 stated about locals:

“Police must act decisively against these thugs. We don't want to see history repeating itself.”

@MYKAPTENI added:

“A storm is brewing, and politicians are busy gaslighting people.”

@Banganyani asked:

“Where are the police to arrest these thugs?”

KZN leaders meet to discuss immigration tensions

Briefly News reported that senior provincial leaders met with March and March organisers in Durban over ongoing protests.

The high-level meeting took place at the Premier’s Office in Durban on 08 May 2026 and included General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as ‘Phakelamthakathi', were also present at the meeting.

Source: Briefly News