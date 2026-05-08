KZN Premier Thami Ntuli met civil society leaders and law enforcement in Durban over ongoing protests linked to immigration tensions

Talks focused on the legality of marches, undocumented foreign nationals, hijacked buildings, and misinformation

Ntuli warned against xenophobia, saying only the state can enforce immigration laws, and no grievance justifies violence or vigilantism

KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (left) and KZN Premier Thami Ntuli (right). Images: @SAPoliceServic/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and senior provincial leaders met with March and March organisers in Durban on Friday as concerns rise over ongoing protests linked to illegal immigration and recent unrest in the Durban CBD.

The high-level meeting took place at the Premier’s Office in Durban on 08 May 2026 and included KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was joined by leaders of the anti-illegal immigration protests, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as ‘Phakelamthakathi’.

Why did the Premier call the meeting?

The engagement comes after a wave of marches and demonstrations in Durban, Gauteng, with the latest protest against foreign-owned businesses and illegal immigration taking place in the Durban CBD on 7 May 2026.

According to information from SAPS, the meeting focused on the legality of protest action, as well as growing concerns about hijacked buildings, the issuing of business permits, and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

There have also been claims circulating in parts of the public space about attacks on foreign nationals, which authorities say include misinformation that can fuel tensions on the ground.

Ntuli addressed the issue of illegal immigration

Premier Thami Ntuli stressed that the province will continue to welcome people who are in the country legally and contributing to the economy, but also reaffirmed that the rule of law must be enforced.

He said the government will not abandon human dignity while dealing with these challenges.

“We can protect our communities without embracing hatred,” Ntuli said

He further added that people without legal documentation must return to their countries of origin, while warning civil organisations not to take on the role of the state when it comes to immigration enforcement.

“No organisation has the authority to enforce immigration law outside the state. Legitimate concerns must not be hijacked by opportunists to loot businesses or incite violence or spread hatred,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli cautioned that frustration in communities should not be used to justify xenophobia or vigilantism, adding that “no grievances justify lawlessness.”

Authorities also emphasised that criminal activity has no nationality, as law enforcement continues to monitor developments linked to recent protests and instability in parts of Durban.

See video of the Premier addressing the illegal immigration issue:

Mkhwanazi warns citizens against taking the law into their own hands

In related news, KZN Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commented following the anti-illegal immigration protests in Durban. Mkhwanazi reiterated that citizens did not have the responsibility to check whether people are documented. He warned the groups from taking the law into their own hands,saying that if people are aware of places where undocumented immigrants are, they needed to involve the police, who could then arrest them. He stressed that if they continued their actions, someone could get hurt in the future.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (left) and Phakelumthakathi (right). Image: @SAPoliceServic/X

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa promised to prioritise the illegal immigration problem

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa placed illegal immigration and border security at the centre of the government’s agenda, announcing a series of interventions during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night,12 February 2026. Addressing the nation from Cape Town, Ramaphosa said illegal immigration continues to pose a threat to South Africa’s security, stability and economic progress. He stressed that while the government will intensify efforts to curb undocumented migration, it will do so in a manner that respects constitutional rights.

Source: Briefly News