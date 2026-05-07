Ronald Lamola has weighed in on the recent demonstrations across South Africa against illegal immigrants in the country

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation condemned groups that took the law into their own hands

South Africans took to social media to criticise the minister for his comment, expressing frustration that the government wasn't doing anything

Ronald Lamola has condemned attacks on foreign nationals, sparking criticism online. Image: Ludovic Marin

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Ronald Lamola has come under severe criticism online after condemning attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation condemned groups that targeted foreign nationals and took the law into their own hands. His comments come after March and March, together with civil society organisations and political parties, continuously protest against the presence of illegal immigrants in South Africa.

Several demonstrations have been held across the country recently, with foreign shop owners closing their businesses during the demonstrations amid fears that they could be targeted. Other African countries have also warned their citizens in South Africa to keep a low profile amid the recent tensions.

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March and March has held demonstrations across the country against illegal immigrants in South Africa. Image: March and March

Source: Facebook

Lamola weighs in on demonstrations against foreigners

Addressing the growing tension over the immigration issue in the country, Lamola admitted that there have been problems in implementing existing laws.

He said that the government was strengthening its immigration enforcement capacity, but added that the actions of certain groups were like a witch hunt that threatened constitutional values.

"The fact that now there are groups that are moving from house to house and identifying foreign nationals is a witch hunt. And that cannot be allowed in any constitutional democracy," he said.

South Africans criticise Lamola’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s comments, with many criticising him as they expressed frustration with the government’s lack of action against the influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

Katleho James said:

“Where there's no political will, the people shall govern.”

Njabulo C Khumalo agreed:

“The people shall govern.”

Lehana Matsau noted:

“These guys are contradicting each other. Vincent Mgwenya says this, Khumbudzo says that, and Lamola says something else.”

Nicholas Gatvol stated:

“South Africa belongs to South Africans, not to the government.”

Sibusiso Gubz Mokoena claimed:

“The thing is that the law has no hands, so we are helping it by taking the law into our hands.”

Cavani Mojaheart said:

“The people will govern since the leader can't govern.”

MaPresh Gabi Mbalati claimed:

“Fortunately, nobody cares what Lamola thinks. He can go fly a kite.”

Other stories about foreign nationals in South Africa

Briefly News has covered several stories about foreign nationals in South Africa, with views mixed about the situation.

Source: Briefly News