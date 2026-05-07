A South African man living in the USA left the internet impressed after posting an X video on 5 May 2026 showing the neighbourhood near his American workplace. Jason Bartlett, who goes by @Jason2bartlett on X, captured wide-open streets lined with gorgeous homes and zero security infrastructure.

Jason Bartlett was stunned by seeing homes without fences. Images: Jason Bartlett

Source: Twitter

What stopped people mid-scroll was what was completely absent from the scene. There were no electric fences, no razor wire, no boomed entrances, and not a single armed guard in sight. For most South Africans watching from back home, it was almost impossible to believe.

When safety looks nothing like home

Bartlett works near a golf club in the USA and uses his walk around the area to draw a sharp contrast with life back in South Africa. He pointed out that anybody could simply stroll into the neighbourhood without being stopped or questioned.

The area he filmed was not a gated estate either. It was just a normal, everyday residential street where people live completely open to the world. That reality hit differently for South Africans used to guarded complexes and walled-off communities.

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For Bartlett, the open streets represented something far bigger than just architecture. He said what he was looking at was something most South Africans had never truly experienced. He called it freedom, plain and simple.

See the X clip below:

Social media weighs in

@Levina_5 commented:

“I can live there! Beautiful. Must be expensive. Where is this?”

@SteveJewel12902 wrote:

“The 2nd amendment gives you that. Without the 2nd Amendment, that neighbourhood would have a 12-foot fence and a security guard at a gate.”

Source: Briefly News