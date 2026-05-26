Joe Matthews: Rugby Legend Passes Away at the Age of 88
- The sporting world is mourning after the recent reports confirmed the passing of rugby legend Joe Matthews on Monday
- The former Whitehaven RLFC star died in his hometown and will be remembered for his contribution to the sport
- Rugby fans all across the globe joined Whitehaven RLFC in paying tribute to Matthews on social media
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The rugby community has been thrown into mourning after the death of Joe Matthews was confirmed on Monday, May 25, 2026.
The rugby legend passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Workington, Cumbria, England, after giving so much to the sport during his active years as a professional rugby player.
In related news, the South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in Cape Town and also a young player who died during training.
Whitehaven RLFC confirm Matthews death
Whitehaven RLFC released an official statement to confirm the death of Matthews on their Facebook page on Monday, May 25, 2026.
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"All at Whitehaven RLFC are saddened to hear of the passing of former ‘Haven player of the late 50’s and early 60’s Joe Matthews at the age of 88," the statement reads.
"Joe, who was also a talented footballer and had previously had trials with Blackpool AFC, signed for Whitehaven as a 20-yr-old in the summer of 1958 from the Marsh and Quay amateur club in Workington.
"Predominantly a prop, he played the occasional game at second row during his four seasons at the Recreation Ground. Affectionally known by the name “Bally” due to his Irish heritage, Joe was a larger-than-life character who spent his working life at Workington Steel Works and is well remembered by colleagues at the time for his booming voice, which often signalled his arrival!
"He made his senior debut away to Workington on 19th August 1958 and played in 22 of the 41 games during the 1958/59 season, before a broken back ruled him out for the next two seasons.
"Despite being advised not to play again, he returned to make two final appearances in the 1961/62 season, culminating in a 31-11 defeat at Wigan on 9th December 1961. Overall, Joe made 24 first-team appearances for Whitehaven, scoring 2 tries and 29 goals for a total of 84 points. His Whitehaven heritage number is 120."
Tributes pour in for Matthews
Rugby fans joined Whitehaven RLFC on social media as they paid tribute to the legendary rugby player Matthews.
Margaret Christian said:
"Aww, one of my late dad's dear friends, Joe, condolences to Joe's family. RIP Joe, such a lovely man. X̌"
Joe Sansom shared:
"R.I.P. Joe 💔🙏 CONDOLENCES to the family and friends, you will be missed 😔."
Shaun Sandham commented:
"R.I.P. Bally, condolences to all his family. Bally and my dad were lifelong friends. Great man 🙏."
Steve Sansom wrote:
"Condolences to the family, RIP Joe."
Marilyn McCarron added:
"RIP Joe, condolences to Nan and family x."
SA rugby star dies in Western Cape
Briefly News also reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.
The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public, and his funeral date also yet to be confirmed by the deceased's family
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.