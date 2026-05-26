Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly taken a final decision on the futures of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef ahead of next season.

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The Glamour Boys decided to appoint Kaze and Ben Youssef after they parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi at the beginning of the season.

They both led Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, marking a major turnaround after the club ended ninth the previous season. It also represented the Soweto-based club's strongest league performance since the 2019/20 season.

The coaching pair played a key role in bringing stability back to the team following several inconsistent campaigns, with Chiefs finishing the season on 54 points to secure qualification for continental competition once again.

Amakhosi will join Durban City as South Africa’s representatives in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi part ways with Kaze, Ben Youssef

According to Lorenz Kohler, Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to end their association with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze after their contracts reached an end.

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Reports suggest the two tacticians will leave Naturena, even after guiding the club to its best league performance in the past six seasons.

Although the team showed clear signs of improvement, Chiefs are believed to be pursuing a new direction ahead of the upcoming campaign, with plans to appoint a new head coach in the near future.

The decision marks yet another change within the club’s technical department as management aims to build on the progress achieved this season and strengthen their push for trophies next term.

At the time of writing, neither Kaizer Chiefs nor the coaching pair had publicly confirmed the reported exits.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News