Nokuthula Dlamini from Pietermaritzburg has landed a natural hair partnership after her graduation story captured attention online

The 24-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate previously shared that financial challenges influenced what she wore to graduation

Her latest collaboration shines a spotlight on natural hair representation and celebrating authenticity

What began as a deeply personal graduation moment has opened new doors for a young KwaZulu-Natal woman whose story captured national attention. Nokuthula Dlamini, a 24-year-old graduate from Pietermaritzburg, has now partnered with a natural hair brand after South Africans rallied behind her following her graduation from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The picture on the left showed Nokuthula a few minutes after walking off the graduation stage, emotional. Image: @volumicious

Source: TikTok

TikTok account @volumicious shared a video on 25 May 2026 showing Dlamini embracing a new natural hairstyle as part of her partnership journey. The company introduced the collaboration by saying it was focused on restoring hair dignity, marking a major moment for the graduate whose earlier story resonated with many people across the country.

Raised by a single mother working as an informal trader, Dlamini previously explained that financial challenges at home meant she attended graduation wearing clothes she already owned rather than purchasing a new outfit or hairstyle for the occasion.

Brand collaboration celebrates natural hair

For Nokuthula, attending the ceremony itself mattered more than appearances.

"I did not want to trouble my mother because I knew the situation at home," she previously shared while reflecting on her graduation day.

Her modest appearance sparked conversations online around financial pressure, beauty standards and expectations surrounding milestone celebrations. The latest partnership now marks a different chapter for the graduate. The collaboration with the natural hair products brand posted by the account @volumicious highlights how Nokuthula's dreams have just started coming true.

The picture on the left showed Nokuthula posing with the new brand she partnered with. Image: @volumicious

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi showed her the support

MillyLiyaH wrote:

“Mina, I just wanna know, did you go to graduation with that because you had no money for it, or you liked it naturally?”

lsgmasooane wrote:

“You were beautiful on your graduation yazi. I don’t know, but maybe I was more invested in the fact that you were graduating.”

Maka-Zelwande Boy Mom wrote:

“Started my journey today. 🥺😊”

RealMabhunganeSA wrote:

“How much is all that?”

Phumzile Zwane wrote:

“I love her sense of humour. 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Blossom Nolan wrote:

“Ms Dlami, I’m really happy for you. Congratulations on your graduation 🎊 I started my hair journey in April.”

Nyakallo wrote:

“You are so gorgeous. 😍 Please consider entering Miss SA.”

Sisana Motsa wrote:

“I’ve been using it since 2021. I don’t use anything else. 🥰❤ That is how good the product is. 🙌🏼 Also, you are a very beautiful girl. Saw that when you were crying. 😂❤”

Mantsho wrote:

“I don’t understand. How did such a beauty with brains let the pressure get to her. Anyways… Umhle sana.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about graduates

A UKZN graduate with the highest average secured a place at Oxford and left South Africans inspired.

A video on TikTok captured a heartbreaking ceremony laying a young woman to rest after she achieved a big accomplishment in her lifetime.

A KZN-born doctor turned heads across Mzansi after a Facebook video of her graduation speech at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine went viral.

Source: Briefly News