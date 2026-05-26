The Western Cape High Court has found 49-year-old Arthur Wheeler guilty of the murder and rape of 8-year-old Daniël Jamneck, following a tragic 2023 sleepover incident in Cape Town

The court also heard that Wheeler was a previously convicted rapist, with evidence of a 2005 case in which he drugged and assaulted a 22-year-old woman

His sentencing is set for July, as public debate grows over whether earlier intervention could have prevented the child’s death

The Western Cape High Court has convicted Daniel Jamneck's killer. Images: @BiancavanWyk16/ X and Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - The Western Cape High Court has found 49-year-old Arthur Wheeler guilty of the murder and rape of 8 -year-old Daniël Jamneck, bringing a devastating three-year legal battle to a close on 22 May 2026.

Wheeler, a previously convicted rapist, has maintained his innocence throughout the three-year trial. The court found the evidence against him too compelling, including testimony from his own son. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 21 July 2026.

Tragic sleepover turns fatal

The court heard that on 15 June 2023, young Daniël Jamneck attended a sleepover at a friend’s home in Peerless Park North, Cape Town. During the night, he was found lifeless in the double bed of his friend’s 47-year-old father, Arthur Wheeler.

Wheeler was arrested later that month after suspicions were raised. Initial charges of murder were subsequently expanded to include rape and sexual assault following the results of an autopsy.

Previous conviction comes to light

During the trial, it emerged that Wheeler had a prior conviction dating back to 2005, in which he was found guilty of drugging and raping a 22-year-old woman.

In 2007, the case was resolved with Wheeler avoiding prison time after agreeing to complete a sexual offender rehabilitation programme, an outcome that later became a point of intense public scrutiny during the current proceedings.

Court proceedings and disturbing testimony

The trial, held at the Western Cape High Court, also revealed deeply emotional testimony, including that of Wheeler’s son, who testified for the state after it was established that the son was sleeping on a double bunk in the exact same room where the tragic incident occurred. He became the first child in a South African courtroom to be supported by a therapy dog while on the stand.

On 21 May 2026, the court delivered its verdict, finding Wheeler guilty on one count of murder and multiple counts of rape, including a historical rape charge linked to the 2005 case.

Wheeler remains in custody and is expected to return to court for sentencing on 21 July 2026, where the court will determine his final punishment for the crimes.

Reaction and public outcry

Journalist and commentator Bianca van Wyk took to social media, sharing an emotional post in which she highlighted systemic failures as a contributing factor in the tragic case.

See Bianca Van Wyk's tweet here:

The case has sparked widespread anger and reflection online, with many questioning whether earlier intervention could have prevented the tragedy. A group called "Justice for Daniel Jamneck was created and has been keeping abreast of the court proceedings in efforts to make sure that Daniel's case is never forgotten.

Mother confessed to raping and killing her own child

Previously, Briefly News reported that in a surprising turn of events that has left South Africans outraged, Amber Lee Hughes confessed to killing Nada-Jane Challita. The four-year-old was found drowned in a bathtub in Hughes’ Glenvista home in January 2023. Hughes was charged with murder and rape, but maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

Source: Briefly News