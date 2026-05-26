MOUNT EDGECOMB, KWAZULU-NATAL— A monument honouring Babita Deokaran is set for unveiling in Mount Edgecombe on 9 August. This event takes place nearly five years following the fatal shooting of the Gauteng Department of Health chief accountant outside her residence on 23 August 2021.

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A monument will be erected to honour Tembisa Hospital whistleblower Babita Deokaran. Images: Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images and TeeKhoman Tebogo/ Facebook

Source: UGC

According to details from the Shri Mariammen Temple Society alongside the Mount Edgecombe Arts and Cultural Council, this project celebrates Deokaran within her childhood community. Council treasurer Venashree Naidu remarked that Deokaran embodied ethical public duty, meaning the structure serves to recall her brave actions. Prior to her passing, she flaggged irregular financial transactions and attempted to halt suspicious payments totalling R100 million.

Babita Deokaran's family reacts to unveiling

Karishma Rambally, niece to Deokaran, indicated that the memorial concept originated during discussions between temple representatives and the cultural council. These bodies reached out to relatives to secure consent before moving forward with the project. Rambally mentioned that the installation signifies moral rectitude and responsibility, intending to motivate upcoming generations.

The official launch coincides with Women's Day. Rambally observed that this timing highlights the fortitude of females opting for principles over personal safety. She shared that the commemorative effort and sustained community encouragement provide solace to relatives navigating enduring sorrow. Rambally extended appreciation toward the Shri Mariammen Temple committee, the Mount Edgecombe Arts and Cultural Council, and citizens for maintaining Deokaran's memory while sustaining dialogue regarding professional ethics.

South Africans remember slain whistleblowers

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans were frustrated at the killing of whistleblowers after the death of private security specialist Marius van der Merwe. Babita Deokaran and van der Merwe were praised and honoured for their fearlessness.

Source: Briefly News