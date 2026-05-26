Businesswoman Mel Viljoen surprised her fans over the weekend when she posted a cheeky photo of Donald Trump on her social media

The former reality TV star was recently released from prison, while her husband, Peet Viljoen, remained behind bars

South Africans on social media recently commented on Mel Viljoen's release on Thursday, 21 May 2026

Mel Viljoen returns to social media with a cheeky Donald Trump Photo

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Melany "Mel" Viljoen returned to social media over the weekend after she was released from a US prison on Thursday evening, 21 May 2026.

The TV star's husband, Peet Viljoen, also surprised South Africans on Sunday, 24 May 2026, when he spoke about his wife's release.

Mrs Viljoen posted a cheeky photo with the US President Donald Trump on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 25 May 2026.

The photo was posted with the song "Ice" and captioned: "This didn't age well." This comes after the former reality TV star was released from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) detention centre.

The former Ultimate Girls Trip star also shared a photo of her new nails and hairstyle after sharing in an interview with Netwerk24 that she'd also been craving a cup of coffee from Starbucks.

Mel Viljoen returns to social media with a cheeky Donald Trump Photo

Source: Instagram

Social media users comment on the Viljoens marriage

Mariet Oosthuyzen said:

"What about old Peet? According to reports, she stole the food. Surely they will both have to return to SA, they have no valid residence visa."

Alfraed Georgios reacted:

"Mariet Oosthuyzen in America, if there is a complaint against you that you have to attend court proceedings and/or perhaps serve a prison sentence, then they have permission to remain in the country. But once the case is over, whether the case against them is dropped or they have already served their prison sentence, they must immediately leave the country."

Meg Wepener commented:

"Two crooks are deceiving innocent people, many have lost everything."

Tanya Smit said:

"Makes me think of Advocate Barbie and the thug she was confused with."

Heidi Muller responded:

"I can't read the report. For a fact, I know that other people who are deported, due to violation of visa regulations within a day, or who are accompanied to the plane. They also had to wait under supervision at the airport until there was space on a plane. How can she decide to wait for Peet? Somewhere, morning and evening stories don't match."

Gerda Pienaar Wentzel reacted:

"Hurry her there, please; she is now a refugee, and you like them. I would be too embarrassed to be released!"

Mel Viljoen returns to social media after her release from prison. Image: MelViljoenMiami

Source: Twitter

Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen is granted permission to leave the USA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African TV star Mel Viljoen had been permitted to come back to her home country after her arrest in the USA.

Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, recently made headlines when they were nabbed for stealing food at a grocery store in America.

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026, to comment on Mel's possible return to Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News