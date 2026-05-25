South African reality TV star Mel Viljoen shared her first picture after being freed from an ICE detention facility in Colorado

In an interview following her release, she also shared the first thing she did after two months in custody

Her husband, Peet Viljoen, who remains detained, broke his silence and shared his next steps

Mel Viljoen's first photo after her release appears. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Mel Viljoen has shared her first selfie after being released from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility. The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star was released from the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado on Friday, 22 May 2026, after a judge granted her voluntary departure from the USA.

In her first interview with Rapport after being released from ICE detention, Mel Viljoen shared what she did first as a free woman. She told the publication that she had a Starbucks coffee first and had her nails done. She explained that the experience of getting her own coffee after being detained for two months was surreal.

"When I was standing in Starbucks, I completely forgot I could buy food. I laughed my ahh off! I'm not used to having options," she told Rapport before adding, "I want to do my hair. Nails and facial. I just want to feel neat again."

Mel Viljoen shares first selfie after release from US ICE detention centre

She said that she would like to wait for her husband, Peet Viljoen, who, as of early Saturday, 23 May, had been given a date to appear before an immigration judge. Mel Viljoen has until the end of June to leave the United States. She is currently wearing an ankle monitor.

“I would like to wait for Peet. The poor little guy is still stuck. My heart hurts so much for him. I'm on my way to pack now. My things are in storage at a friend's. I'll stay there and pack my things,” Mel Viljoen said.

See the first photo of Mel Viljoen after her release from prison below:

Journalist shared Mel Viljoen's first photo since her release. Image: biancasays3

Source: TikTok

Peet Viljoen speaks after his wife is released

When contacted by Rapport. Peet Viljoen was not aware that his wife had been released until the publication informed him. Peet later confirmed that Mel wants to try to wait until he is released, but there is no guarantee.

"My immigration case came up on May 8, and it was postponed until May 15, but it disappeared, and no one could tell me when it will come up. My lawyer, Russell Kerr, also didn't take my calls on Friday,” Peet said.

Peet Viljoen also revealed what he wants to do first if his voluntary departure application is granted and he is released from ICE detention.

"When I get out, the first thing I find is Starbucks. Being among normal people would be a treat,” Peet said.

Peet Viljoen fears for his safety in ICE detention centre

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Peet Viljoen is living in fear while being held at ICE’s California City detention centre.

He shared why he believed he may be targeted by law enforcement officers behind bars and condemned the conditions inside the ICE facility, before taking another aim at Donald Trump.

Source: Briefly News