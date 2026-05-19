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A historical place of worship was left damaged following a shocking act of vandalism during daylight hours

The alarming video was shared on Instagram, leaving online users shaken by the destruction of sacred items

Social media users shared their shock, with many expressing anger while others offered prayers amid concerns over a rising global trend

A Christian man was disappointed by a young man who destroyed sacred church statues. Image: andrea_giuricich

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg community sanctuary that has provided shelter and comfort for over a century became the target of a brazen and destructive attack.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @andrea_giuricich on 17 May 2026, showing the man vandalising the statues without realising the security camera was filming him.

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The CCTV footage showed an unidentified man entering the chapel under the pretence of attending a standard Holy Mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein. The situation, however, took a sudden and aggressive turn when the individual walked up to the front of the church and jumped directly onto the altar of the Blessed Sacrament.

Sacred space vandalised in Braamfontein

The man proceeded to smash sacred statues to the ground and damage the historic marble altar, leaving shattered religious artefacts across the floor. Instagram user @andrea_giuricich called for Christians to stand against similar sorts of attacks, noting the amazing work done for the communities through the church for over 100 years.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA is disturbed by the vandalism

The video gained massive views and comments from viewers who grappled with the visual evidence of the vandalism. Many viewers were angry towards the perpetrator, condemning the complete lack of respect for a place of peace and demanding that legal action be taken against him. Some offered prayers for the recovery of the parish and the spiritual well-being of the attacker himself. Others noted that church vandalism was an escalating global trend, calling for religious communities to unify against such acts.

Viewers shared their disappointment at the vandaliser's action. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @sueq.craf asked:

"Have you seen what is happening in Europe and Canada...to think it is not happening in the rest of the World means you need to change the news channel you watch....this has been happening all over the 🌎."

User @cfmm_mccxx shared:

"This is really sad. They need to lock the doors, unfortunately, during mass (they have to do this in Paris)."

User @benbarnard36 said:

"I hope they catch this man 😢."

User @kathrinescreativelife added:

"I am so sad about this - those people are so good to the community 😭."

User @percy_mabandu said:

"It’s a global trend!"

User @theneomosala commented:

"This is my parish, and it’s heartbreaking that someone did this. Pray for that man; there has to be something that’s gone deeply wrong inside for a person to do that."

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Source: Briefly News