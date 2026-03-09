A content creator showcased a beach filled with people lining up to get closer to God during the festive season, sparking a massive online debate

In the video shared on TikTok, the church congregants were waiting patiently for their turns at the busy beach in Cape Town

Social media users were touched by the sight, with many, including people of different faith beliefs, noting that God was setting up a stage and showing His greatness

A beautiful sight of people ready to start a new path with God was captured and shared on TikTok. Image: @bronson.duke

An American Christian moved many viewers after sharing a post, which many social media users said was a sign that people were hungry for God and seeking to get closer to Him.

The creator shared the clip on TikTok by user @bronson.duke on 9 December 2025, where it went viral, gaining 281K views, 26K likes and nearly 800 comments from viewers who applauded the group's commitment to God during the festive season.

Cape Town's Camps Bay beach was filled with people, mostly in their white clothes. Some were standing in queues, while others were already in the water, forming a circle. There were a few people who were also taking pictures of Pastor John Anosike and the Spirit Revelation Ecclesia Church congregants who were in the water already, ready for their turns.

The baptism at Camps Bay Beach

The creator, TikTok user @bronson.duke, captioned his post expressing that he was thankful to have witnessed such a sacred moment, and noted that it was just the beginning of bigger things that God was about to do.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the baptism video

The sight of many people lining up to be baptised moved many social media users, who flooded the comments section to express their feelings. Many wished they had known about the baptism, noting that they had longed for the sacred ritual. Some who knew about the baptism shared that the 2024 one had thousands of people. Even viewers from different religions commented on how beautiful it was to see the large group of people on a spiritual path, getting closer to God.

Viewers were impressed by the large number of people wishing to be baptised. Image: Ketut Subayinto

User @dirkie said:

"Revival is coming."

User @Liewe.Heksie commented:

"This reminds me of a movie that I watched about the last days. This is exactly how it looked. Millions of people were standing in line to get baptised."

User @Amber Lawrence shared:

"I would have cried for each one of them 🙏. Cape Town to the nations! Wow 😭🫶🏻."

User @Suri Taliep🇿🇦 added:

"I’m not Christian, but this is so beautiful. I’ve seen this, and the ladies are dressed so beautifully in white."

User @Sandra commented:

"Amen, what great blessing. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for guiding our fellow brothers and sisters into the light of great blessing."

User @ Ray-Ray said:

"What a beautiful sight to see. God is moving by his spirit. Hallelujah

