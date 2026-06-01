“Is This the Genocide?”: SA Unites To Turn a Wine Festival Into a Proudly South African Moment
- A lekker groove moment had people from different backgrounds moving to the same beat and loving every second of it
- The viral clip left South Africans smiling, with many celebrating the country's unique vibe and togetherness
- Recent social media videos continue to show why Mzansi's parties, people, and energy stand out from the crowd
A video shared on Instagram shows a lively groove scene in Johannesburg where a diverse crowd came together to dance to a classic hit.
The post, shared by @linceba_zakhe on 31 May 2026, shows a crowd of white and black people dancing to 'Sister Bettina' in a carefree Saturday vibe. The clip features an outdoor setup with a DJ, dance floor, and people of different backgrounds enjoying the music side by side.
“A random Saturday in South Africa.”
According to Linceba, the event was a wine festival, in which he had a blast. He captioned the post:
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"Had such a good time at this wine festival. Thanks to the sponsors, all who were there, I’m sure you can agree on how well organised this was 🤗"
Sister Bettina is a South African favourite
Mgarimbe’s Sister Bettina, has grown beyond a party hit. The song is closely linked to community sport culture, symbolising celebration, township pride, and grassroots energy in a similar way to other widely recognised South African anthems.
Because of its strong informal and high-energy character rooted in kasi culture, introducing it in formal settings requires careful framing to keep it appropriate and context-sensitive. But it has been known to fit into many South African occasions.
View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi reacts to viral groove moment
South Africans joked and celebrated the feel-good moment. This is what Mzansi had to say on @linceba_zakhe's page:
maetane012
"Bad things are happening in South Africa 😂😂😂😂😂"
zaza___dior
"That's why they're so jealous of us, you can’t buy this👏"
africa_mos2 wrote:
"And some of us in Africa are trying so hard to divide you...there is God oo...rainbow nation...happy people ❤️"
tarryn_lea commented:
"The way I guessed the song before I even put the sound on😂"
im_the_realwar asked:
"Is this the Genocide? I also want it...."
gregs_pringle exclaimed:
"D*** this country can show love. I pray we get better and better. Forget about race and colour. We are so good."
radebemagreta said:
"They try as much to make us fight. We have our flaws, yes. But d*** I love my country."
More Briefly News on groove
- A TikTok video showing Spar customers and staff enjoying lively, dance-filled in-store vibes went viral, with many viewers entertained by the unexpected party atmosphere in the supermarket.
- A video of a white groom showing off energetic dance moves at a Limpopo traditional wedding went viral, with Mzansi praising the joyful cross-cultural celebration.
- A TikTok video of a group of men singing igwijo while vibing in Johannesburg went viral, with viewers praising the powerful energy and cultural pride in the moment.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.