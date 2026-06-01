A lekker groove moment had people from different backgrounds moving to the same beat and loving every second of it

The viral clip left South Africans smiling, with many celebrating the country's unique vibe and togetherness

Recent social media videos continue to show why Mzansi's parties, people, and energy stand out from the crowd

South Africans unity at festival to Sister Bethina. Image: @linceba_zakhe

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram shows a lively groove scene in Johannesburg where a diverse crowd came together to dance to a classic hit.

The post, shared by @linceba_zakhe on 31 May 2026, shows a crowd of white and black people dancing to 'Sister Bettina' in a carefree Saturday vibe. The clip features an outdoor setup with a DJ, dance floor, and people of different backgrounds enjoying the music side by side.

“A random Saturday in South Africa.”

According to Linceba, the event was a wine festival, in which he had a blast. He captioned the post:

"Had such a good time at this wine festival. Thanks to the sponsors, all who were there, I’m sure you can agree on how well organised this was 🤗"

The event was a wine festival. Image: @linceba_zakhe

Source: Instagram

Sister Bettina is a South African favourite

Mgarimbe’s Sister Bettina, has grown beyond a party hit. The song is closely linked to community sport culture, symbolising celebration, township pride, and grassroots energy in a similar way to other widely recognised South African anthems.

Because of its strong informal and high-energy character rooted in kasi culture, introducing it in formal settings requires careful framing to keep it appropriate and context-sensitive. But it has been known to fit into many South African occasions.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral groove moment

South Africans joked and celebrated the feel-good moment. This is what Mzansi had to say on @linceba_zakhe's page:

maetane012

"Bad things are happening in South Africa 😂😂😂😂😂"

zaza___dior

"That's why they're so jealous of us, you can’t buy this👏"

africa_mos2 wrote:

"And some of us in Africa are trying so hard to divide you...there is God oo...rainbow nation...happy people ❤️"

tarryn_lea commented:

"The way I guessed the song before I even put the sound on😂"

im_the_realwar asked:

"Is this the Genocide? I also want it...."

gregs_pringle exclaimed:

"D*** this country can show love. I pray we get better and better. Forget about race and colour. We are so good."

radebemagreta said:

"They try as much to make us fight. We have our flaws, yes. But d*** I love my country."

More Briefly News on groove

A TikTok video showing Spar customers and staff enjoying lively, dance-filled in-store vibes went viral, with many viewers entertained by the unexpected party atmosphere in the supermarket.

A video of a white groom showing off energetic dance moves at a Limpopo traditional wedding went viral, with Mzansi praising the joyful cross-cultural celebration.

A TikTok video of a group of men singing igwijo while vibing in Johannesburg went viral, with viewers praising the powerful energy and cultural pride in the moment.

Source: Briefly News