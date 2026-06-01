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“Is This the Genocide?”: SA Unites To Turn a Wine Festival Into a Proudly South African Moment
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“Is This the Genocide?”: SA Unites To Turn a Wine Festival Into a Proudly South African Moment

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A lekker groove moment had people from different backgrounds moving to the same beat and loving every second of it
  • The viral clip left South Africans smiling, with many celebrating the country's unique vibe and togetherness
  • Recent social media videos continue to show why Mzansi's parties, people, and energy stand out from the crowd

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A weekend outing turned into a proudly South African moment
South Africans unity at festival to Sister Bethina. Image: @linceba_zakhe
Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram shows a lively groove scene in Johannesburg where a diverse crowd came together to dance to a classic hit.

The post, shared by @linceba_zakhe on 31 May 2026, shows a crowd of white and black people dancing to 'Sister Bettina' in a carefree Saturday vibe. The clip features an outdoor setup with a DJ, dance floor, and people of different backgrounds enjoying the music side by side.

“A random Saturday in South Africa.”

According to Linceba, the event was a wine festival, in which he had a blast. He captioned the post:

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"Had such a good time at this wine festival. Thanks to the sponsors, all who were there, I’m sure you can agree on how well organised this was 🤗"
South Africans dance together at wine festival
The event was a wine festival. Image: @linceba_zakhe
Source: Instagram

Sister Bettina is a South African favourite

Mgarimbe’s Sister Bettina, has grown beyond a party hit. The song is closely linked to community sport culture, symbolising celebration, township pride, and grassroots energy in a similar way to other widely recognised South African anthems.

Because of its strong informal and high-energy character rooted in kasi culture, introducing it in formal settings requires careful framing to keep it appropriate and context-sensitive. But it has been known to fit into many South African occasions.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral groove moment

South Africans joked and celebrated the feel-good moment. This is what Mzansi had to say on @linceba_zakhe's page:

maetane012

"Bad things are happening in South Africa 😂😂😂😂😂"

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zaza___dior

"That's why they're so jealous of us, you can’t buy this👏"

africa_mos2 wrote:

"And some of us in Africa are trying so hard to divide you...there is God oo...rainbow nation...happy people ❤️"

tarryn_lea commented:

"The way I guessed the song before I even put the sound on😂"

im_the_realwar asked:

"Is this the Genocide? I also want it...."

gregs_pringle exclaimed:

"D*** this country can show love. I pray we get better and better. Forget about race and colour. We are so good."

radebemagreta said:

"They try as much to make us fight. We have our flaws, yes. But d*** I love my country."

More Briefly News on groove

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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