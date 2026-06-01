Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was credited by an X user for creating jobs with the March and March movement

This came after many people downplayed her impact in the job creation, as far as the youth are concerned

Calls have mounted for the youth to support her with a fan saying she helped her brother get a job at a restaurant

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her March and March movement were credited for creating jobs for locals. Image: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government/ Facebook and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was recently given flowers for creating jobs for residents. The former radio personality is part of an organisation that is fighting illegal immigration; however, their approach has been highly condemned by political figures and some members of the public.

An X user, @Afri_core, ignited the discourse by stating that unemployed youth should lead the charge to support Jacinta and her movement.

"Unemployed youth should support Jacinta," he wrote.

However, EFF supporter @ZizinjaAbelungu laughed and said that Jacinta is incapable of creating those jobs.

"These Domkops believe that Jacinta will magically bring them jobs. No such thing," he or she laughed.

The division on X was so loud that some users resorted to defending Jacinta by claiming that she had indeed created jobs.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and March and March were credited for creating jobs. Image: jacontangobese

Source: Instagram

Did Jacinta create jobs for locals?

A user @ThembisileQ21 said Jacinta has indeed played a role in creating some jobs, alleging that her cousin landed a role in a restaurant where all illegal immigrants were let go.

"Actually, she already did. A restaurant where my cousins work fired all illegal immigrants and hired South Africans!"

Mzansi was on the fence about this, with many agreeing that job creation is good, but some people are against the ideologies of the movement.

Mzansi divided over calls for youth to support Jacinta

Below are some of the reactions online:

@Johnny_fortune_ said

"I understand where that tweet comes from. It’s good that those jobs will open, but they are low-quality jobs that won’t make much impact on a person's life. I wish this opportunity had also been taken to change the status quo and stand up to capital."

@Leon_VanWy is looking for work:

"I'm just imagining 10 years without work, they can't hire me in a contract, restaurant, or even garden, we can't have a degree all of us, we are not business-minded all of us, but for me to get a job with my matric and licence, it's difficult maybe cause I don't have connections."

@Mapentz argued:

"You are scapegoating a far bigger problem of black South Africans' destitution by targeting African immigrants because they are an easy target. Even if they leave, that will not change the economic condition of black SAns because you haven't dealt with the elephant in the room. Nisaba abelungu!"

@Dzungie007 stated:

"They think the jobs will come and announce themselves here on Twitter. They didn't see that illegal immigrants were occupying jobs they won't see the difference after."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi condemns anti-illegal immigration marches

In a previous report from Briefly News, former EFF political member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has condemned the March and March Movement's anti-illegal immigration marches.

In a scathing X post, Ndlozi said the outcome of the upcoming demonstrations could have dire consequences for the country.

Source: Briefly News